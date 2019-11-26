Vote for your favourite game of the year for a chance to win an iPhone 11 Pro and much more in the Readers' Choice Awards 2019

What have been your favourite games of the year? Which of the best gaming headsets have really impressed you in 2019? And who do you think deserves some more appreciation for their contribution to the mobile gaming scene over the last 12 months? That's what we want to know for the first annual Future Tech Awards Reader's Choice awards!

Throughout 2019, we've used thousands of products, played dozens of games, and narrowing down to the best of the best has been difficult. Across Future Tech, we've seen the good, bad, and great this year, and we've shortlisted the best products and services across a range of categories, including gaming.

What's the best way to celebrate the best tech of the year? How about getting it in your hands in time for the holidays? There are four prizes available and you could win BIG. Here's what's on offer:

To cast your vote, fill out the survey below. You can scroll up and down between questions and go back at any time using the button at the bottom. Once you finish the survey, you'll be able to enter the giveaway. Note: Don't hit the back button in your browser, as your responses will be lost, and you'll have to start from the beginning.

Cast your vote now, make sure your voice is heard and you could have an extra special holiday!

The winners of the Reader's Choice Awards will be announced the week of Monday, December 16. Winners of the giveaway will be contacted the week prior, and we'll aim to have your prize shipped to you in time for the holidays.

Alternatively, click here to vote on mobile/AMP, or find out more about the Future Tech Awards by following this link.