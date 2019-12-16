If you're looking for the release dates of the best new games 2019 and beyond has in store, then this is exactly the right article for you. As the year draws to a close, we've collated all of the video game release dates for upcoming titles and DLC on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch in this handy reference list, so you don't need to go anywhere else for this information. Are you ready to be annoying as hell and disturb the neighbourhood in Untitled Goose Game on PS4 and XBO? Or experience a journey of friendship and discovery in Wattam? If you're nodding your head at either of those questions then you've got a great end to your year, as both are available this week. No matter what upcoming games you have on your wishlist, you'll find them all listed here along with their release formats and the exact date you can add them to your collection.

Check out five of the biggest games to look forward to in our video below:

Video game release dates are always subject to change and new ones are announced every week, so bookmark this page and check back often for the most up to date information on the release schedule. Any updated dates or new additions to the listings here will be highlighted in bold. Please note that games will remain in the TBC section at the bottom of the page until they have a confirmed release date.

Wattam [PC, PS4] – December 17 (Image credit: Funomena)

December 2019 video game releases

Destiny 2 : The Dawning [PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia] – December 17

Planet Zoo: The Arctic Pack DLC [PC] – December 17

Untitled Goose Game [PS4, XBO] – December 17

Wattam [PC, PS4] – December 17

The Disguiser Of Fate [PC] – December 19

Super Meat Boy Forever [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2019 (Image credit: Team Meat)

TBC 2019 video game releases

A Fold Apart [PC, Switch] – TBC 2019

Agents: Biohunters [PC] – TBC 2019

Aquanox Deep Descent [PC] – TBC 2019

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle [Stadia] – TBC 2019

Biomutant [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2019

Blazing Beaks [PS4] – TBC 2019

Borderlands 3 [Stadia] – TBC 2019

Buildings Have Feelings Too! [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2019

Cyber Shadow [PC, PS4, XBO, Steam] – TBC 2019

Desperados 3 [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2019

Dogfighter - WW2 [PS4] – TBC 2019

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 [Stadia] – TBC 2019

Drone Champions League [PC, consoles TBC] – TBC 2019

El Hijo: A Wild West Tale [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2019

Farming Simulator 19 [Stadia] – TBC 2019

Final Fantasy 15 [Stadia] – TBC 2019

Football Manager 2020 [Stadia] – TBC 2019

Ghost Recon Breakpoint [Stadia] – TBC 2019

Gorn [PSVR] – TBC 2019

Grid [Stadia] – TBC 2019

Hollow Knight: Silksong [PC, Switch] – TBC 2019

KeyWe [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2019

Lair of the Clockwork God [PC, consoles TBC] – TBC 2019

Metro Exodus [Stadia] – TBC 2019

Monster Safari [PC] – TBC 2019

Moonlighter: Between Dimensions DLC [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2019

NBA 2K20 [Stadia] – TBC 2019

Panzer Dragoon [Switch] – TBC 2019

Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2019

The Pathless [PC, PS4] – TBC 2019

Rage 2 [Stadia] – TBC 2019

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw [PS4, Switch] – TBC 2019

Rune Factory 4 Special [Switch] – TBC 2019

Scavengers [PC] – TBC 2019

Spitlings [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia] – TBC 2019

Spuds Unearthed [PSVR] – TBC 2019

Starmancer [PC] – TBC 2019

Subnautica: Below Zero [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2019

Super Meat Boy Forever [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2019

Trials Rising [Stadia] – TBC 2019

Warsaw [PS4, Switch] – TBC 2019

Windjammers 2 [PC, Switch, Stadia] – TBC 2019

Wolfenstein: Youngblood [Stadia] – TBC 2019

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition [PS4, Switch] – January 23 (Image credit: Square Enix)

January 2020 video game releases

AO Tennis 2 [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – January 9

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne DLC [PC] – January 9

Ryu Ga Gotoku 7 (Yakuza: Like a Dragon) [PS4] (Japan) – January 16

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot [PC, PS4, XBO] – January 17

Moons of Madness [PS4, XBO] – January 21

DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment [PS4] (US) – January 23

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition [PS4, Switch] – January 23

Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind DLC [PS4] – January 23

Rugby 20 [PC, PS4, XBO] – January 23

Journey to the Savage Planet (US) [PC, PS4, XBO] – January 28

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire [PS4, XBO] – January 28

Sisters Royale [PS4, Switch] – January 30

Through the Darkest of Times [PC] – January 30

Journey to the Savage Planet (EU) [PC, PS4, XBO] – January 31





Bubble Bobble 4 Friends [Switch] (US) – January TBC

Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD [Switch] – January TBC

Two Point Hospital [PS4, XBO, Switch] – February 25 (Image credit: Sega)

February 2020 video game releases

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – February 4

Life is Strange 2 Collector's Edition [PC, PS4, XBO] (US) – February 4

Monster Jam Steel Titans [Switch] (Retail) – February 4

Zombie Army 4: Dead War [PC, PS4, XBO] – February 4

Ori and the Will of the Wisps [PC, XBO] – February 11

Yakuza 5 (The Yakuza Remastered Collection) [PS4] – February 11

The Yakuza Remastered Collection: Day One Edition [PS4] – February 11

Best Friend Forever [PC, Switch] – February 14

Darksiders Genesis [PS4, XBO, Switch] – February 14

Dreams [PS4] – February 14

DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment [PS4] (EU) – February 14

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle [PS4, XBO] – February 18

Ciel Fledge [PC, Switch] – February 21

Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind DLC [XBO] – February 25

Two Point Hospital [PS4, XBO, Switch] – February 25

Overpass [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – February 27

Marvel’s Iron Man VR [PSVR] – February 28

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows [PC, PS4, XBO] – February 28





Beyond Blue [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – February TBC

Blazing Beaks [XBO] – February TBC

Conglomerate 451 [PC] – February TBC

Necronator: Dead Wrong – February TBC

Half-Life: Alyx [PC VR] – March TBC (Image credit: Valve)

March 2020 video game releases

Cyberpunk 2077 [PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia] – April 16 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

April 2020 video game releases

Aeolis Tournament [PC, Switch] – April 3

Resident Evil 3 [PC, PS4, XBO] – April 3 (Resident Evil 3 Remake pre-order)

Cyberpunk 2077 [PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia] – April 16 (pre-order Cyberpunk 2077)

Predator Hunting Grounds [PS4] – April 24

Trials of Mana [PC, PS4, Switch] – April 24

Gears Tactics [PC] – April 28

The Last of Us 2 [PS4] – May 29, 2020 (Image credit: Sony)

May 2020 video game releases

Maneater [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – May 5

Marvel's Avengers [PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia] – May 15

Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris [PC, PS4, XBO] – May 22

The Last of Us 2 [PS4] – May 29 (pre-order The Last of Us 2)





Fast & Furious Crossroads [PC, PS4, XBO] – May TBC

New World [PC] – May TBC

SuperMash [Switch] – May TBC

Griftlands [PC] – June 2020 (Image credit: Klei Entertainment)

June 2020 video game releases

Griftlands [PC] – June TBC

Ghost of Tsushima [PS4] – Summer 2020 (Image credit: Sucker Punch)

TBC 2020 video game releases

Arcade Spirits [PS4, XBO, Switch] – Early 2020

Bloodroots [PC, PS4, Switch] – Early 2020

Comanche [PC] – Early 2020

Control: The Foundation DLC [PC, PS4, XBO] – Early 2020

Dreamscaper [PC, Switch] – Early 2020

Elder Scrolls Blades [Switch] – Early 2020

Gleamlight [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Early 2020

Hellpoint [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Early 2020

Metro Exodus: Sam's Story DLC [PC, PS4, XBO] – Early 2020

Murder by Numbers [PC, Switch] – Early 2020

No Straight Roads [PC, PS4] – Early 2020

Ostranauts [PC] – Early 2020

The Outer Worlds [Switch] – Early 2020

Roller Champions [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Early 2020

Sail Forth [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Early 2020

Session [PC, XBO] – Early 2020

State of Decay 2 [PC] - Early 2020

Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt: The Seaside Empire DLC [PC, Switch] – Early 2020

Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt [PS4, XBO] – Early 2020

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] [PS4, Switch] – Early 2020

What The Golf? [Switch] – Early 2020

Yakuza 0 [XBO] – Early 2020

Yakuza Kiwami [XBO] – Early 2020

Yakuza Kiwami 2 [XBO] – Early 2020

Ary and the Secret of Seasons [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Q1 2020

Bookbound Brigade [PC, PS4, Switch] – Q1 2020

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters [PC] – Q1 2020

The Complex [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Q1 2020

Conan Chop Chop [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Q1 2020

Fallout 76: Wastelanders expansion [PC, PS4, XBO] – Q1 2020

Grand Guilds [PC, Switch] – Q1 2020

Into the Radius [PC] – Q1 2020

Paper Beast [PSVR] – Q1 2020

Samurai Shodown [PC, Switch] – Q1 2020

The Shattering [PC] – Q1 2020

Someday You'll Return [PC, PS4, XBO] – Q1 2020

Stela [PC] – Q1 2020

Those Who Remain [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Q1 2020

Train Station Renovation [PC] – Q1 2020

Underworld Dreams [Switch] – Q1 2020

AVICII Invector [Switch] – Spring 2020

Dying Light 2 [PC, PS4, XBO] – Spring 2020

Empire of Sin [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Spring 2020

Grounded [PC, XBO] – Spring 2020

Imperiums: Greek Wars [PC] – Spring 2020

Inertial Drift [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Spring 2020

Main Assembly [PC] – Spring 2020

Minecraft Dungeons [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Spring 2020

Project Sakura Wars [PS4] – Spring 2020

Trifox [PC, consoles TBC] – Spring 2020

Unsouled [PC] – Spring 2020

Warborn [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Spring 2020

Wasteland 3 [PC, PS4, XBO] – Spring 2020

Ys: Memories of Celceta Remaster [PS4] – Spring 2020

Moving Out [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Q2 2020

Song of Horror: Complete Edition [PS4, XBO] – Q2 2020

Control: AWE DLC [PC, PS4, XBO] – Mid 2020

Sports Story [Switch] – Mid 2020

Bake 'n Switch [PC, Switch] – Summer 2020

Death Stranding [PC] – Summer 2020

Ghost of Tsushima [PS4] – Summer 2020 ( Ghost of Tsushima pre-order )

Outriders [PC, PS4, XBO] – Summer 2020

Planet Coaster [PS4, XBO] – Summer 2020

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood [PC, PS4, XBO] – Summer 2020

Axiom Verge 2 [Switch] – Autumn 2020

Dark Envoy [PC, PS4, XBO] – Late 2020

Monstrum 2 [PC] – Late 2020

Songs of Conquest [PC] – Late 2020

Surviving The Aftermath [PC, PS4, XBO] – Late 2020

Godfall [PC, PS5] – Holiday 2020

Halo Infinite [PC, XBO, XSX] – Holiday 2020

Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga [XSX] – Holiday 2020

PS5 – Holiday 2020

Xbox Series X – Holiday 2020

Waking [PC, XBO] – Winter 2020





After the Fall [PC VR, PSVR] – TBC 2020

Alaloth - Champions of The Four Kingdoms [PC, XBO] – TBC 2020

Babylon's Fall [PC, PS4] – TBC 2020

Blood Bowl 3 [TBC] – TBC 2020

Boyfriend Dungeon [PC, Switch] – TBC 2020

Carrion [PC, XBO] – TBC 2020

Chicken Police [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020

Chivalry 2 [PC] – TBC 2020

Cris Tales [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020

Crossfire X [XBO] – TBC 2020

Crusader Kings 3 [PC] – TBC 2020

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC [PC, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020

Deathtrap Dungeon [PC, consoles TBC] – TBC 2020

Deliver Us The Moon [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020

Destroy All Humans! Remake [PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia] – TBC 2020

Digimon Survive [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020

Disco Elysium [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020

Disintegration [TBC] – TBC 2020

Doom Eternal [Switch, Stadia] – TBC 2020

Dry Drowning [XBO] – TBC 2020

The Eternal Cylinder [PC, consoles TBC] – TBC 2020

Evil Genius 2: World Domination [PC] – TBC 2020

The Falconeer [PC, XBO] – TBC 2020

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout [PC, PS4] – TBC 2020

Final Fantasy 13 [XBO] – TBC 2020

Final Fantasy 13-2 [XBO] – TBC 2020

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13 [XBO] – TBC 2020

Final Fantasy 14 [XBO] – TBC 2020

Genesis Noir [PC, XBO] – TBC 2020

Get Packed [Stadia] – TBC 2020

Ghostrunner [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020

Gods & Monsters [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia] – TBC 2020

Going Under [PC, consoles TBC] – TBC 2020

Google Stadia Base – TBC 2020

Granblue Fantasy: Versus [PS4] – TBC 2020

Green Hell [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix [Switch] – TBC 2020

Humanity [PS4] – TBC 2020

Humankind [PC] – TBC 2020

Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? - Infinite Combate [PC, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2020

Kerbal Space Program 2 [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix [XBO] – TBC 2020

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue [XBO] – TBC 2020

King’s Bounty 2 [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020

Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign [PC] – TBC 2020

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020

Liberated [PC, Switch] – TBC 2020

Little Nightmares 2 [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020

Lost Words: Beyond the Page [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020

Magic: Legends [PC] – TBC 2020

Maid of Sker [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020

Mars Horizon [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020

Microsoft Flight Simulator [PC, XBO] – TBC 2020

Murder By Numbers [PC, Switch] – TBC 2020

My Child Lebensborn [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020

No More Heroes 3 [Switch] – TBC 2020

Oddworld: Soulstorm [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020

Ooblets [PC, XBO] – TBC 2020

Orcs Must Die 3 [Stadia] – TBC 2020

Overpass [Switch] – TBC 2020

Per Aspera [PC] – TBC 2020

Phantasy Star Online 2 [XBO] – TBC 2020

Pile Up! [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020

Psychonauts 2 [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020

Rainbow Six Quarantine [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020

RAN: Lost Islands [PC] – TBC 2020

The Red Lantern [PC, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020

Remothered: Broken Porcelain [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020

Resolutiion [PC, consoles TBC] – TBC 2020

Rock Of Ages 3: Make & Break [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020

Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos [PC] – TBC 2020

Röki [PC] – TBC 2020

Romancing SaGa 3 [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, PS Vita] – TBC 2020

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright [PC, XBO] – TBC 2020

SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions [PC, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2020

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin [PC, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2020

Secret Government [PC] – TBC 2020

The Settlers [PC] – TBC 2020

Shadowplay: Metropolis Foe [PC] – TBC 2020

SkateBIRD [PC, Switch] – TBC 2020

Skull and Bones [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020

Spellbreak [PC, PS4] – TBC 2020

Spelunky 2 [PC, PS4] – TBC 2020

Spiritfarer [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe [PC, consoles TBC] – TBC 2020

Streets of Rage 4 [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020

Stronghold: Warlords [PC] – TBC 2020

Superliminal [PS4] – TBC 2020

The Survivalists [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020

Tales of Arise [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020

Terraria: Journey's End update [PC] – TBC 2020

This Is Pool [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020

This Is Snooker - Pool Deluxe Edition [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020

Through The Darkest Of Times [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020

TT Isle of Man 2 [PC, consoles TBC] – TBC 2020

Twelve Minutes [PC, XBO] – TBC 2020

Twin Mirror: Lost On Arrival [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy [PC] – TBC 2020

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020

The Walking Dead: Onslaught [PC VR, PSVR] – TBC 2020

Watch Dogs Legion [PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia] – TBC 2020

Way to the Woods [PC, XBO] – TBC 2020

Weird West [PC] – TBC 2020

Welcome to ELK [PC] – TBC 2020

Wunderling [PC, Switch] – TBC 2020

XIII Remake [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020

Yakuza: Like a Dragon [PS4] – TBC 2020

One Hand Clapping [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021 (Image credit: Handy Games)

2021 video game releases

A Rat's Quest [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Curse of the Sea Rats [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Endling - Extinction Is Forever [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

One Hand Clapping [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong [TBC] – TBC 2021

The Elder Scrolls 6 [TBC] – TBC (Image credit: Bethesda)

TBC video game releases