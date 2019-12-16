If you're looking for the release dates of the best new games 2019 and beyond has in store, then this is exactly the right article for you. As the year draws to a close, we've collated all of the video game release dates for upcoming titles and DLC on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch in this handy reference list, so you don't need to go anywhere else for this information. Are you ready to be annoying as hell and disturb the neighbourhood in Untitled Goose Game on PS4 and XBO? Or experience a journey of friendship and discovery in Wattam? If you're nodding your head at either of those questions then you've got a great end to your year, as both are available this week. No matter what upcoming games you have on your wishlist, you'll find them all listed here along with their release formats and the exact date you can add them to your collection.
Check out five of the biggest games to look forward to in our video below:
- Upcoming PS4 games
- Upcoming Xbox One games
- Upcoming Switch games
- Movie release dates
- Upcoming video game movies
Video game release dates are always subject to change and new ones are announced every week, so bookmark this page and check back often for the most up to date information on the release schedule. Any updated dates or new additions to the listings here will be highlighted in bold. Please note that games will remain in the TBC section at the bottom of the page until they have a confirmed release date.
December 2019 video game releases
- Destiny 2: The Dawning [PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia] – December 17
- Planet Zoo: The Arctic Pack DLC [PC] – December 17
- Untitled Goose Game [PS4, XBO] – December 17
- Wattam [PC, PS4] – December 17
- The Disguiser Of Fate [PC] – December 19
TBC 2019 video game releases
- A Fold Apart [PC, Switch] – TBC 2019
- Agents: Biohunters [PC] – TBC 2019
- Aquanox Deep Descent [PC] – TBC 2019
- Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle [Stadia] – TBC 2019
- Biomutant [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2019
- Blazing Beaks [PS4] – TBC 2019
- Borderlands 3 [Stadia] – TBC 2019
- Buildings Have Feelings Too! [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2019
- Cyber Shadow [PC, PS4, XBO, Steam] – TBC 2019
- Desperados 3 [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2019
- Dogfighter - WW2 [PS4] – TBC 2019
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 [Stadia] – TBC 2019
- Drone Champions League [PC, consoles TBC] – TBC 2019
- El Hijo: A Wild West Tale [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2019
- Farming Simulator 19 [Stadia] – TBC 2019
- Final Fantasy 15 [Stadia] – TBC 2019
- Football Manager 2020 [Stadia] – TBC 2019
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint [Stadia] – TBC 2019
- Gorn [PSVR] – TBC 2019
- Grid [Stadia] – TBC 2019
- Hollow Knight: Silksong [PC, Switch] – TBC 2019
- KeyWe [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2019
- Lair of the Clockwork God [PC, consoles TBC] – TBC 2019
- Metro Exodus [Stadia] – TBC 2019
- Monster Safari [PC] – TBC 2019
- Moonlighter: Between Dimensions DLC [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2019
- NBA 2K20 [Stadia] – TBC 2019
- Panzer Dragoon [Switch] – TBC 2019
- Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2019
- The Pathless [PC, PS4] – TBC 2019
- Rage 2 [Stadia] – TBC 2019
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw [PS4, Switch] – TBC 2019
- Rune Factory 4 Special [Switch] – TBC 2019
- Scavengers [PC] – TBC 2019
- Spitlings [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia] – TBC 2019
- Spuds Unearthed [PSVR] – TBC 2019
- Starmancer [PC] – TBC 2019
- Subnautica: Below Zero [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2019
- Super Meat Boy Forever [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2019
- Trials Rising [Stadia] – TBC 2019
- Warsaw [PS4, Switch] – TBC 2019
- Windjammers 2 [PC, Switch, Stadia] – TBC 2019
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood [Stadia] – TBC 2019
January 2020 video game releases
- AO Tennis 2 [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – January 9
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne DLC [PC] – January 9
- Ryu Ga Gotoku 7 (Yakuza: Like a Dragon) [PS4] (Japan) – January 16
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot [PC, PS4, XBO] – January 17
- Moons of Madness [PS4, XBO] – January 21
- DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment [PS4] (US) – January 23
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition [PS4, Switch] – January 23
- Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind DLC [PS4] – January 23
- Rugby 20 [PC, PS4, XBO] – January 23
- Journey to the Savage Planet (US) [PC, PS4, XBO] – January 28
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire [PS4, XBO] – January 28
- Sisters Royale [PS4, Switch] – January 30
- Through the Darkest of Times [PC] – January 30
- Journey to the Savage Planet (EU) [PC, PS4, XBO] – January 31
- Bubble Bobble 4 Friends [Switch] (US) – January TBC
- Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD [Switch] – January TBC
February 2020 video game releases
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – February 4
- Life is Strange 2 Collector's Edition [PC, PS4, XBO] (US) – February 4
- Monster Jam Steel Titans [Switch] (Retail) – February 4
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War [PC, PS4, XBO] – February 4
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps [PC, XBO] – February 11
- Yakuza 5 (The Yakuza Remastered Collection) [PS4] – February 11
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection: Day One Edition [PS4] – February 11
- Best Friend Forever [PC, Switch] – February 14
- Darksiders Genesis [PS4, XBO, Switch] – February 14
- Dreams [PS4] – February 14
- DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment [PS4] (EU) – February 14
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle [PS4, XBO] – February 18
- Ciel Fledge [PC, Switch] – February 21
- Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind DLC [XBO] – February 25
- Two Point Hospital [PS4, XBO, Switch] – February 25
- Overpass [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – February 27
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR [PSVR] – February 28
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows [PC, PS4, XBO] – February 28
- Beyond Blue [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – February TBC
- Blazing Beaks [XBO] – February TBC
- Conglomerate 451 [PC] – February TBC
- Necronator: Dead Wrong – February TBC
March 2020 video game releases
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake [PS4] – March 3 (pre-order Final Fantasy 7 Remake)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – March 13
- Nioh 2 [PS4] – March 13
- Animal Crossing Switch New Horizons [Switch] – March 20
- Doom Eternal [PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia] – March 20
- Doom 64 [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – March 20
- Bleeding Edge [PC, XBO] – March 24
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – March 27
- Persona 5 Royal [PS4] – March 31
- Half-Life: Alyx [PC VR] – March TBC
April 2020 video game releases
- Aeolis Tournament [PC, Switch] – April 3
- Resident Evil 3 [PC, PS4, XBO] – April 3 (Resident Evil 3 Remake pre-order)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia] – April 16 (pre-order Cyberpunk 2077)
- Predator Hunting Grounds [PS4] – April 24
- Trials of Mana [PC, PS4, Switch] – April 24
- Gears Tactics [PC] – April 28
May 2020 video game releases
- Maneater [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – May 5
- Marvel's Avengers [PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia] – May 15
- Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris [PC, PS4, XBO] – May 22
- The Last of Us 2 [PS4] – May 29 (pre-order The Last of Us 2)
- Fast & Furious Crossroads [PC, PS4, XBO] – May TBC
- New World [PC] – May TBC
- SuperMash [Switch] – May TBC
June 2020 video game releases
- Griftlands [PC] – June TBC
TBC 2020 video game releases
- Arcade Spirits [PS4, XBO, Switch] – Early 2020
- Bloodroots [PC, PS4, Switch] – Early 2020
- Comanche [PC] – Early 2020
- Control: The Foundation DLC [PC, PS4, XBO] – Early 2020
- Dreamscaper [PC, Switch] – Early 2020
- Elder Scrolls Blades [Switch] – Early 2020
- Gleamlight [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Early 2020
- Hellpoint [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Early 2020
- Metro Exodus: Sam's Story DLC [PC, PS4, XBO] – Early 2020
- Murder by Numbers [PC, Switch] – Early 2020
- No Straight Roads [PC, PS4] – Early 2020
- Ostranauts [PC] – Early 2020
- The Outer Worlds [Switch] – Early 2020
- Roller Champions [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Early 2020
- Sail Forth [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Early 2020
- Session [PC, XBO] – Early 2020
- State of Decay 2 [PC] - Early 2020
- Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt: The Seaside Empire DLC [PC, Switch] – Early 2020
- Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt [PS4, XBO] – Early 2020
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] [PS4, Switch] – Early 2020
- What The Golf? [Switch] – Early 2020
- Yakuza 0 [XBO] – Early 2020
- Yakuza Kiwami [XBO] – Early 2020
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 [XBO] – Early 2020
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Q1 2020
- Bookbound Brigade [PC, PS4, Switch] – Q1 2020
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters [PC] – Q1 2020
- The Complex [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Q1 2020
- Conan Chop Chop [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Q1 2020
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders expansion [PC, PS4, XBO] – Q1 2020
- Grand Guilds [PC, Switch] – Q1 2020
- Into the Radius [PC] – Q1 2020
- Paper Beast [PSVR] – Q1 2020
- Samurai Shodown [PC, Switch] – Q1 2020
- The Shattering [PC] – Q1 2020
- Someday You'll Return [PC, PS4, XBO] – Q1 2020
- Stela [PC] – Q1 2020
- Those Who Remain [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Q1 2020
- Train Station Renovation [PC] – Q1 2020
- Underworld Dreams [Switch] – Q1 2020
- AVICII Invector [Switch] – Spring 2020
- Dying Light 2 [PC, PS4, XBO] – Spring 2020
- Empire of Sin [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Spring 2020
- Grounded [PC, XBO] – Spring 2020
- Imperiums: Greek Wars [PC] – Spring 2020
- Inertial Drift [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Spring 2020
- Main Assembly [PC] – Spring 2020
- Minecraft Dungeons [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Spring 2020
- Project Sakura Wars [PS4] – Spring 2020
- Trifox [PC, consoles TBC] – Spring 2020
- Unsouled [PC] – Spring 2020
- Warborn [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Spring 2020
- Wasteland 3 [PC, PS4, XBO] – Spring 2020
- Ys: Memories of Celceta Remaster [PS4] – Spring 2020
- Moving Out [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – Q2 2020
- Song of Horror: Complete Edition [PS4, XBO] – Q2 2020
- Control: AWE DLC [PC, PS4, XBO] – Mid 2020
- Sports Story [Switch] – Mid 2020
- Bake 'n Switch [PC, Switch] – Summer 2020
- Death Stranding [PC] – Summer 2020
- Ghost of Tsushima [PS4] – Summer 2020 (Ghost of Tsushima pre-order)
- Outriders [PC, PS4, XBO] – Summer 2020
- Planet Coaster [PS4, XBO] – Summer 2020
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood [PC, PS4, XBO] – Summer 2020
- Axiom Verge 2 [Switch] – Autumn 2020
- Dark Envoy [PC, PS4, XBO] – Late 2020
- Monstrum 2 [PC] – Late 2020
- Songs of Conquest [PC] – Late 2020
- Surviving The Aftermath [PC, PS4, XBO] – Late 2020
- Godfall [PC, PS5] – Holiday 2020
- Halo Infinite [PC, XBO, XSX] – Holiday 2020
- Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga [XSX] – Holiday 2020
- PS5 – Holiday 2020
- Xbox Series X – Holiday 2020
- Waking [PC, XBO] – Winter 2020
- After the Fall [PC VR, PSVR] – TBC 2020
- Alaloth - Champions of The Four Kingdoms [PC, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Babylon's Fall [PC, PS4] – TBC 2020
- Blood Bowl 3 [TBC] – TBC 2020
- Boyfriend Dungeon [PC, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Carrion [PC, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Chicken Police [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Chivalry 2 [PC] – TBC 2020
- Cris Tales [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Crossfire X [XBO] – TBC 2020
- Crusader Kings 3 [PC] – TBC 2020
- Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC [PC, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Deathtrap Dungeon [PC, consoles TBC] – TBC 2020
- Deliver Us The Moon [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Destroy All Humans! Remake [PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia] – TBC 2020
- Digimon Survive [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Disco Elysium [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Disintegration [TBC] – TBC 2020
- Doom Eternal [Switch, Stadia] – TBC 2020
- Dry Drowning [XBO] – TBC 2020
- The Eternal Cylinder [PC, consoles TBC] – TBC 2020
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination [PC] – TBC 2020
- The Falconeer [PC, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout [PC, PS4] – TBC 2020
- Final Fantasy 13 [XBO] – TBC 2020
- Final Fantasy 13-2 [XBO] – TBC 2020
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13 [XBO] – TBC 2020
- Final Fantasy 14 [XBO] – TBC 2020
- Genesis Noir [PC, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Get Packed [Stadia] – TBC 2020
- Ghostrunner [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Gods & Monsters [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, Stadia] – TBC 2020
- Going Under [PC, consoles TBC] – TBC 2020
- Google Stadia Base – TBC 2020
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus [PS4] – TBC 2020
- Green Hell [PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix [Switch] – TBC 2020
- Humanity [PS4] – TBC 2020
- Humankind [PC] – TBC 2020
- Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? - Infinite Combate [PC, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Kerbal Space Program 2 [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix [XBO] – TBC 2020
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue [XBO] – TBC 2020
- King’s Bounty 2 [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign [PC] – TBC 2020
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Liberated [PC, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Little Nightmares 2 [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Magic: Legends [PC] – TBC 2020
- Maid of Sker [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Mars Horizon [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Microsoft Flight Simulator [PC, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Murder By Numbers [PC, Switch] – TBC 2020
- My Child Lebensborn [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- No More Heroes 3 [Switch] – TBC 2020
- Oddworld: Soulstorm [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Ooblets [PC, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Orcs Must Die 3 [Stadia] – TBC 2020
- Overpass [Switch] – TBC 2020
- Per Aspera [PC] – TBC 2020
- Phantasy Star Online 2 [XBO] – TBC 2020
- Pile Up! [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Psychonauts 2 [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Rainbow Six Quarantine [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- RAN: Lost Islands [PC] – TBC 2020
- The Red Lantern [PC, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Resolutiion [PC, consoles TBC] – TBC 2020
- Rock Of Ages 3: Make & Break [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos [PC] – TBC 2020
- Röki [PC] – TBC 2020
- Romancing SaGa 3 [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch, PS Vita] – TBC 2020
- RPG Time: The Legend of Wright [PC, XBO] – TBC 2020
- SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions [PC, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin [PC, PS4, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Secret Government [PC] – TBC 2020
- The Settlers [PC] – TBC 2020
- Shadowplay: Metropolis Foe [PC] – TBC 2020
- SkateBIRD [PC, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Skull and Bones [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Spellbreak [PC, PS4] – TBC 2020
- Spelunky 2 [PC, PS4] – TBC 2020
- Spiritfarer [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe [PC, consoles TBC] – TBC 2020
- Streets of Rage 4 [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Stronghold: Warlords [PC] – TBC 2020
- Superliminal [PS4] – TBC 2020
- The Survivalists [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Tales of Arise [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Terraria: Journey's End update [PC] – TBC 2020
- This Is Pool [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- This Is Snooker - Pool Deluxe Edition [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Through The Darkest Of Times [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- TT Isle of Man 2 [PC, consoles TBC] – TBC 2020
- Twelve Minutes [PC, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Twin Mirror: Lost On Arrival [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy [PC] – TBC 2020
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC 2020
- The Walking Dead: Onslaught [PC VR, PSVR] – TBC 2020
- Watch Dogs Legion [PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia] – TBC 2020
- Way to the Woods [PC, XBO] – TBC 2020
- Weird West [PC] – TBC 2020
- Welcome to ELK [PC] – TBC 2020
- Wunderling [PC, Switch] – TBC 2020
- XIII Remake [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2020
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon [PS4] – TBC 2020
2021 video game releases
- A Rat's Quest [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Curse of the Sea Rats [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Endling - Extinction Is Forever [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- One Hand Clapping [PC, PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC 2021
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong [TBC] – TBC 2021
TBC video game releases
- Agents: Biohunters [PS4, XBO, Switch] – TBC
- Away: The Survival Series [PC, PS4] – TBC
- Back 4 Blood [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC
- Baldur's Gate 3 [PC, PS4, XBO, Stadia] – TBC
- Battletoads [XBO] – TBC
- Bayonetta 3 [Switch] – TBC
- Beyond Good and Evil 2 [TBC] – TBC
- Dead Island 2 [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC
- Deathloop [TBC] – TBC
- Destiny 3 [TBC] – TBC
- Diablo 4 [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC
- Divinity: Fallen Heroes [TBC] – TBC
- Dragon Age 4 [TBC] – TBC
- Elden Ring [PC, PS4, XBO] – TBC
- The Elder Scrolls 6 [TBC] – TBC
- Fable 4 [TBC] – TBC
- Fallout 5 [TBC] – TBC
- Farmer’s Dynasty [Switch] – TBC
- GhostWire: Tokyo [TBC] – TBC
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus [PS4] – TBC
- GTA 6 [TBC] – TBC
- Hammerting [PC] – TBC
- The House of the Dead remake [TBC] – TBC
- The House of the Dead 2 remake [TBC] – TBC
- Horizon Zero Dawn 2 [TBC] – TBC
- In the Valley of Gods [PC] – TBC
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel [Switch] – TBC
- Lords of the Fallen 2 [TBC] – TBC
- Lost In Random [TBC] – TBC
- Midnight Ghost Hunt [PC] – TBC
- Monstrum 2 [PS4, XBO] – TBC
- Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord [PC] – TBC
- Overwatch 2 [TBC] – TBC
- Prologue [TBC] – TBC
- Resident Evil 8 [TBC] – TBC
- RustHeart [TBC] – TBC
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin [PC, PS4, Switch] – TBC
- The Sims 5 [TBC] – TBC
- Skate 4 [TBC] – TBC
- Stardust Odyssey [PSVR] – TBC
- Starfield [TBC] – TBC
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town [Switch] – TBC
- Ultra Age [PS4] – TBC
- The Witcher 4 [TBC] – TBC
- The Wolf Among Us 2 [PC, consoles TBC] – TBC