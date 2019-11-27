PS4 Pro UK deal! Get Sony's 4K console with Death Stranding for £299

The infamous PlayStation exclusive, Death Stranding, is at the centre of one of the best early PS4 Black Friday deals we've seen in the UK. Over at Currys, you can get the game with a PS4 Pro - the premium console - and 6-months of Spotify Premium for just £299. That is crazy good value. Particularly given that Death Stranding is very much a full price game still - that's £50 minimum, and you're getting £50 off the base price of PS4 Pro bundles. That Spotify extra is a real deal maker too as you can't get that benefit for free anywhere else.

However, if you really want to bag Death Stranding with the premium console but you prefer your extra benefit to be more visual than audio, then you might want to check out a similar bundle at Game.co.uk which gets you the console in black, a copy of Death Stranding and a two-month NOWTV Entertainment Pass to use at your leisure, also for only £299. Again, incredibly good value, made by the game and the NOWTV extra.

However, if you're tempted by the latter, and whilst you're there, the collector's and Kojima fans out there may want to consider the Limited Edition Death Stranding PS4 Pro bundle. This features a unique design to the premium console and the DualShock 4 controller, and comes with the game of course, all for £329.99. Amazon also has the bundle with an exclusive version of Death Stranding for the same price of £299.99, with free delivery for Prime members.

PS4 Pro console + Death Stranding Higgs Variant | £299.99

This is the Pro console with the fancy Higgs Variant of the game, which gives you a delightful box cover designed around the character played by Troy Baker.View Deal

These are excellent deals for Sony's premium console and aren't that likely to beaten across the whole of the Black Friday game deals period this week. That's not to say they won't though, and we've already seen some equally major discounts across the big consoles with some stonking Xbox One X Black Friday deals and Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals.