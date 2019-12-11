Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin has been delayed until 2020

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin has been delayed from its original 2019 launch window to 2020, announced developer Edelweiss and publisher XSEED games. The indie platformer and farming sim was first announced back at E3 2017 for PS4 and PC, and a Switch version was revealed much more recently.

Here's the complete statement from XSEED regarding the delay:

"The release has been delayed from this winter to 2020. Please accept our apologies. We know how excited many of you are for this game, and our dearest wish is to share this title with you as soon as we possibly can. At the same time, we believe strongly that we should create a game that we’re entirely proud of, without leaving any regrets.

Development is proceeding apace. The battle system is just about done, and we’re making improvements to related systems. A large amount of the remaining work is with adjustments to the RPG-like elements, as well as cutscenes, but the end is in sight.

Ever since I was a student, I’ve always wanted to make an action RPG, but I wasn’t quite sure if I had it in me. For 15 years, I put my utmost effort into reaching that point where I could, and it’s finally coming together in this title.

We believe we've got something great on our hands, and we’d like to continue our work on this project to the very end. Thank you so much for your patience and understanding."

Sakuna's been on my radar since it re-emerged at E3 2018 with a stunning trailer showing off its gorgeous, evocative art style and genre-blending gameplay. The platforming looks tight and challenging, crafting looks deep enough for a smaller indie game, and I can't wait to sow those breezy sun-kissed fields.

Developer Edelweiss most recently put out Astelbreed, a well-received shoot 'em up released for PS4 and PC back in 2013. Fans of the studio have likely been looking forward to Sakuna for sometime, so it's a shame they'll need to wait a bit longer. That said, it means we'll get a better product when it does finally release sometime in 2020.

Here's hoping Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin stands among the best Switch indie games.