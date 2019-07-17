Pick up the impressive Nerf Longstrike Modulus Blaster for just $49

It's Nerf or nothin'! And in this case, opting for nothing would be a terrible mistake, especially when you've got such a cool item on offer here that would make a perfect gift for those kids in your life who can't get enough Fortnite – or screaming and yelling. Either one.

Pick up Nerf's Longstrike Modulus Blaster at Amazon for just $49, which is $21 off its typical price of $70. In this sale, you'll save 30% off and even get 18 additional Modulus Elite Draw and 3 six-dart clips so you can replace the ones your kids (or you, no judgment here) inevitably lose. Hey, it happens.

This special Nerf gun is a very cool "sniper-like" rifle that can fire 6 darts in a row and store clips in the shoulder stock for a quick reload. Then it's off to fire more off and ensure you hit your target – probably an unsuspecting parent or sibling. You can also customize it with the included barrel extension and scope that attach to the blaster itself. This isn't your parents' Nerf gun.

