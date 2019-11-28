Make your games look glorious with this Philips OLED TV for less than £1000

If you're looking to get the best TV money can buy, you have to think about investing in OLED. Thankfully, Black Friday game deals mean that it's a great time to buy a new TV, and Amazon has slashed the price of this glorious 55-inch Philips OLED TV to just £989, which is almost £400 less than its normal RRP.

That's a seriously good reduction on a top notch TV, which comes complete with 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR 10+ (which will make a huge difference if you've got an Xbox One X or PS4 Pro), Amazon Alexa built-in and even the glorious Philips Ambilight tech that projects light behind your TV to give the illusion that whatever you're looking at is spilling out of the screen. It's beautiful.

55-inch Philips OLED754 TV | (£1,300) £989 at Amazon

A glorious 55-inch OLED TV with £400 off the RRP, which will make your games look their very, very best.

If you want to treat yourself to a rather lovely soundbar with that TV set, you could also opt for the bundle that includes one. It's only £1,248.99 at Amazon right now, which is a very good saving for the TV / soundbar combo.

Of course, if that doesn't float your particular boat, we're rounding up all the best Black Friday TV deals for you so you don't have to run around the internet finding all the ones that will actually save you money.

Current retailer Black Friday hubs:

Walmart | Amazon | Best Buy | Newegg | Jet | B&H Photo