See Hideo Kojima at the Tribeca Film Festival with our exclusive discount code

On April 25, Hideo Kojima will sit down with his friend and collaborator Norman Reedus - star of The Walking Dead and Death Stranding - at the Tribeca Film Festival for a special talk. The event is taking place in New York, and GamesRadar+ readers can get a 20% discount on the $40 ticket with our exclusive discount code.

To redeem the code:

Head to the official event site Add the ticket or tickets to your cart and check out In the section marked 'Promotional Code' enter TFFGamesRadar19 and click 'Apply' You'll see the discount appear, and you can finish the check out process.

"To discuss his boundary-pushing new game, Hideo Kojima will be joined by the star of Death Stranding, Norman Reedus, best known for his star-turning performances in The Boondock Saints and the acclaimed series The Walking Dead," reads the panel description. "Together, they will discuss pushing the boundaries of the video game medium and talk about how their relationship has established over working on the title together. This exclusive conversation will be moderated by game journalist Geoff Keighley, whose work and creation of The Game Awards has furthered the appreciation and understanding of the video game industry."

If you can't make it to the event, don't worry - we'll be there in person to catch every snippet of Death Stranding information and every moment of the Kojima and Reedus bromance.