Block out the world with Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones, now $50 off

Reliable noise-cancelling headphones can be difficult to find, but if you're in the market for a new pair, one of Bose's best models is on sale now for $50 off.

Walmart's Bose QuietComfort 35 is currently on sale for $299, which is about 14% off its normal asking price of $349. At this price, it’s likely a lot easier to pull the trigger on one of the heading noise-cancelling headphone manufacturer’s most reliable models.

TechRadar previously called the Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones "wireless cans with the best of both worlds," praising them for their "amazing" noise cancellation, long battery life, and hassle-free pairing.

The headphones weren't created with gaming specifically in mind, but they do double as a gaming headset if you're willing to use a Bose QC25 cable to connect them to your systems. According to Bose's own compatibility chart , the headphones will work with all systems (apparently minus the Nintendo Switch), with chat audio being the only issue found when used with the original Xbox One model. Testing is still TBD for PlayStation 4 Slim units, but both chat and audio appear to work just fine with most other systems.

Be aware purchasing this cable can add another $29.99 to the total price, though – so if you're in the market for a gaming headset, these may not be the best option.

Bose QuietComfort 35 is $299 | save $50

