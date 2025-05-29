Corsair refreshes its wooden gaming PC, this time with an RTX 5080 inside it

The Corsair One gaming PC range has been a long-time favorite in the small-form-factor market but the brand decided to do things a little differently last year. Instead of opting for a traditional chassis, they allowed people to choose a wood-finished - yes, you read that correctly - wood-finished case for it. Just when you thought that was surely a gimmick never to be seen again, it's back for a second year.

The 2025 model is out to be taken seriously, though, because it houses an RTX 5080 inside. If you're a bit scared that monster of a GPU would burn through a tinderblock chassis, fear not, it's also available in a Metal Dark aesthetic. In fact, despite the wooden panels, the new small-form-factor rig has a fully recycled aluminium case, which isn't all that common amongst the best gaming PCs.

Corsair One i600 gaming PC | $4,999.99 at Corsair

What's the matter, did you think all that power was going to come cheap? In fairness, you're dealing with an RTX 5080 PC that's stacked full of high-end Corsair parts. Buy it if: ✅ You want a wooden PC

✅ You want a small form factor build

✅ You've got the budget Don't buy it if: ❌ You're planning on upgrading anything inside it

❌ You want to build an RTX 5080 machine for cheaper

Dubbed the Corsair One i600, its goal is the same as previous "One" builds from this manufacturer - cram as much power into an ITX case as humanly possible, while controlling thermals. The tactic there? A 240mm dual-liquid cooling system, along with some mesh side panels.

The Nvidia RTX 5080 is clearly going to be the star of the show here, but it's paired with an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and backed by an absolutely ludicrous 64GB of DDR5 RAM and 4TB of SSD storage. That gives the specs of the Acer Predator Orion X a run for its money and then some.

(Image credit: Corsair)

Not that you'd need to, but upgrading those parts in the future might prove a little tricky. It doesn't look like the easiest case to navigate and perform surgeries on, and from my experience of building and maintaining an ITX gaming PC, it's much easier to upgrade regular machines.

With that kind of power under the FSC-Certified real wood hood, this rig is definitely going to be up the street of any high-end gamer who wants to actually put their desktop PC on a desktop and still have room left over for a mouse and keyboard. Content creators will also make serious use of that memory and storage, but they had better be prepared for the $4,999.99 price. Even the NZXT Player Three PC I reviewed earlier in the year isn't quite that expensive, although it's not full of Corsair's own homemade components.

On the front, we can see two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Unlike the Corsair Airflow 2000D RGB case though, you'll be glad to know the rear IO panel isn't routed through the bottom of the case, and you will be able to slot more cables into the back of the machine.

(Image credit: Corsair)

In terms of fancy features, though, you also get a sweet RGB underglow that gives even the wooden version a bit of ambient gaming personality. There's a touch sensor for the rear IO ports too to make plugging in those pesky cables at the back a bit easier without pulling out your phone's torch. As is always the case with big-brand prebuilt gaming PCs, there is some Corsair One software that lets you customize the cooling characteristics and track other parts of its performance.

If you weren't sure an item like this would be popular, it's already on backorder following its official reveal the other day. You can still add it to your cart, so if you want to make sure you get one when it ships between June 5 and June 12, I'd order soon.

