Xbox and West Coast Customs made a PUBG bus and here's how you can win it

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds probably isn't the first battle royale game you think of in terms of busses, but a collaboration between Xbox and West Coast Customs may change that. The custom car shop made famous by its eponymous television show went to work on a special design for the game, resulting in a vehicle that's half old-school microbus and half roving demo station for PUBG on Xbox One. It's going on tour this summer, with stops planned for San Diego Comic-Con 2018 this weekend, PAX West in August/September, and after that… your driveway. Potentially.

Summer of PUBG is both an event series and a contest - which you can enter here if you meet the terms - and the grand prize is the very same bus Microsoft is using in the tour. Microsoft is a professional outfit so I'm sure it will be thoroughly cleansed of convention stank before you receive the keys. What would you do with a microbus with a glowing green Xbox logo in the grill and four Xbox One demo stations permanently mounted in the back? I mean… what wouldn't you do?

The first prize winner (not the same as the grand prize, which always confuses me) will get a 55" TV, a PUBG Xbox One X bundle , an Elite Xbox One controller , and a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass. Lastly, ten second prize winners will get a copy of PUBG and an Elite controller. Depending on your current life situation, I can see how those other prize packages may be more appealing than a bus.

And finally, back to the llama in the room: why would PUBG and Xbox choose to hitch their battle royale brand wagon to a custom bus when Fortnite literally has you start every match in a bus? I thought the same thing, but to be fair PUBG's been a fan of doing battle in busses for pretty much as long as Fortnite: Battle Royale's been around. This tweet is from September 2017, the same month Fortnite: Battle Royale went free-to-play (and a little while before it exploded in popularity).

I mentioned we’re working on 3 new vehicles for @PUBATTLEGROUNDS in my AMA earlier this week. Today I’m excited reveal the first of these... pic.twitter.com/OkiDN3Me5QSeptember 22, 2017

Plus, customizing a C-130 military transport plane with PUBG demo kits and airdropping players directly into Comic-Con probably would have been A LOT more expensive.