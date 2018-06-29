Win the new Warhammer: Age Of Sigmar boxed set!

The big news in the world of tabletop gaming this week is Games Workshop relaunching Age of Sigmar, with a new Second Edition. It’s a refinement rather than a reinvention – slightly more complicated, with a bolstered magic system.



You can download the upgraded rules for free or buy the full-colour 320-page Core Book on its own, but if you’re new to the game, the Soul Wars boxed set is an essential purchase. It includes the Core Book, Sacrosanct Chamber and Nighthaunt miniatures (52 in total), a 32-page Battle for Glymmsforge booklet following the story of the two armies, 13 warscroll cards (to make checking the rules mid-game easy), turquoise gem dice and measuring sticks.

We have two Soul Wars boxed sets (worth £95) to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below!

