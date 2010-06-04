Red Faction: Armageddon info and trailer coming soon

Just a year ago we were having such a great time playing Red Faction: Guerilla, a great game that we feel didn’t get appreciated as much as it should have. What other games let you play as a terrorist that can smash any and everything? Now the long rumored sequel, whose title seems to undeniably be Red Faction: Armageddon, will be officially unveiled very soon on cable channel Spike TV. Here’s the commercial for it:

We’re sure the video will be all over the net about 30 seconds after it airs, so we’ll saturate you with all the important details soon as we can. We just hope it keeps the destructive nature and 3rd person perspective of the last game, and hopefully ithas plot and characters a little better than the previous title’s forgettable nonsense.

Jun 3, 2010