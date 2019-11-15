Celebrate the year in games with this special video, as told by the UK gaming industry

Well, it's been quite the year, hasn't it? There's already been talk of next-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett, Google Stadia may well bring the future of gaming with it when it arrives next week, and there have also been quite a lot of games arrive.

When you think that Anthem, Kingdom Hearts 3 and Apex Legends all launched this year, it'll make you realise just how long this year has been. We've seen Division 2 tackle the apocalypse, Resident Evil 2 Remake creates some of the most beautiful zombie gore we've ever seen and Days Gone work with more infected beings than we've ever faced on a single screen. There's also been the colourful mayhems of Borderlands 3 and Rage 2, we've seen Destiny 2, Monster Hunter World and Final Fantasy 14 show us how to do expansions properly, and Death Stranding attempted to reinvent the walking simulator with Monster Energy and BBs.

Of course, there's a lot we haven't even remembered in this moment either, which is why it's good that we have a special video that truly celebrates the year of gaming. Check out the 2019 in Video Games presented by the Golden Joysticks video below, featuring familiar faces from the UK gaming industry, and our pals over at Special Gun.

