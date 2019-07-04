Save big on board games like Star Wars: Outer Rim, Fallout, and Betrayal at House on the Hill

Summer’s arrived to melt us all, so why not hide inside with some cracking board games? Amazon’s slashed the price on a selection of the best board games around, including horror classic Betrayal at House on the Hill, Fallout’s tabletop adaptation, and a neat Game of Thrones spin on Catan. Honestly, the list goes on. I whipped together a guide for the most tempting savings, and you’ll find these below. We’re unlikely to get better offers before the Amazon Prime Day game deals land in a few weeks, so don’t miss out.

The Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-Earth | $79.96 on Amazon (save $20)

Go on a badass quest as a member of the Fellowship of the Ring, hunt some orc, and generally have a wonderful time.

Buy it in the UK: £68.65 on Amazon

There are a lot of games to choose from here, but each one is pretty special for its own reasons - we could happily recommend any of the above. What’s more, board games can be damn pricey so getting these more expensive ones (like Star Wars: Outer Rim or A Game of Thrones Catan) at a discount is much appreciated.

