Babylon's Fall is the new gothic extravaganza from PlatinumGames

PlatinumGames has always delivered intense action games - MadWorld, Infinite Space, Bayonetta, and Vanquish to name just a few - and its latest project looks like a gothic take on swords and slaughter. Babylon's Fall will be released on PlayStation 4 and Steam in 2019.

We only got a short glimpse during the Square Enix E3 2018 press conference, but it was giving us medieval religion realness, with a couple of badass knights beefing it out in gloomy surroundings. There's definitely a touch of the Dark Souls about it, but expect it to come with a side of PlatinumGames signature flash. This is, after all, the studio that gave us a witch who uses her hair as a weapon and a catsuit.