Play Rend, the months-long, massive PvP survival game from ex-WoW devs at the PC Gamer Weekender

The former World of Warcraft devs who formed Frostkeep Studios are bringing their new multiplayer survival title, Rend, to the PC Gamer Weekender. It's a 60-player competitive survival title where three factions of 20 players try to outlast their opponents, in matches that can last... well, months.

PC Gamer had a look at Rend earlier in 2017 – check out the preview here – in which the game was described as “a survival game that blends the RPG progression of World of Warcraft and the competitive nature of League of Legends with a gooey survival-game filling as its heart”.

You can find out more about how Rend is coming along by checking out Frostkeep’s Twitter and keeping an eye on its Youtube for future updates. And if you want to sign up for a spot in Rend’s pre-alpha, head on over to the official site for more details.