New games for 2023 and beyond to add to your wishlist now

It's time to start thinking about all of the new games for 2023 and beyond. While there are still a few months of 2022 to go, now is a great time to take stock of the year in gaming to come.

There's some fantastic upcoming Xbox Series X games on the way like Starfield and Redfall, we already know about a couple of upcoming PS5 games, and who can ignore Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – which is undoubtedly the most anticipated of the upcoming Switch games. There's also a slate of upcoming horror games to consider, and so much more. We aren't even into the new year yet and it's already a little tricky to keep track of all the new games of 2023.

New games 2023

So keep on scrolling to find all the new games for 2023, listed in release date order.

New games 2023

Forspoken

Platform(s): PS5, PC

Release date: January 24, 2023

Luminous Production's team is made up of some of the developers who worked on Final Fantasy 15. As the debut adventure from the studio, Forspoken follows the story of Frey, a young woman from New York who finds herself in the hostile world of Athia. With magic powers, parkour, and lots of other-worldly creatures, Forspoken also boasts a host of established writers such as Gary Whitta, Alison Rhymer, Todd Stashwich, and Amy Hennig.

Dead Space remake

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: January 27, 2023

Motive Studios at EA has revealed that it has been beavering away on a remake of the original Dead Space - one of the best horror games of all time. This version has been "rebuilt" from the source material, but removes loading screens, keeps it micro-transaction free, and may well even add in some additional content that was cut from the original. Arriving on new-gen consoles and PC exclusively, this will no doubt be the best version of the game yet.

Dead Island 2

Platform(s): PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One

Release date: February 3, 2023

Dead Island 2 has come back from the (un)dead with a new developer and an actual release date. Arriving early next year, this is Dambusters take on the Dead Island franchise and it's an action RPG that asks you to 'thrive, not just survive' in a zombie-ridden LA. With six playable heroes, each with their own unique skills and handy resistance to the zombie virus, there's a story that seems to be absolutely filled with personality and fun. There are distinct zombie types to get to grips with too, and with the combat literally oozing with gore, it's going to get messy folks.

Hogwarts Legacy

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

Release date: February 10, 2023

While not a direct adaptation of the Harry Potter books, Hogwarts Legacy is taking all of its inspo straight from the lore. You'll be playing as a student attending Hogwarts during the 1800s, some hundreds of years before Harry and co were born, but no doubt will get up to plenty of wizardy mischief. It's an open-world RPG, so expect plenty to explore too.

Wild Hearts

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

Release date: February 17, 2023

Wild Hearts is EA's crack at the Monster Hunter throne. In development at Omega Force (a division of Koei Tecmo who is best known for the Dynasty Warriors series), Wild Hearts is a big and beautiful hunting game where you and two of your friends will need to gear up, survey your surroundings, and then battle until your last against some truly impressive monsters. Wild Hearts looks great, and we can't wait to see more of it in action.

Company of Heroes 3

Platform(s): PC

Release date: February 23, 2023

Nine years after the release of Company of Heroes 2, Relic Entertainment is set to drop a long-awaited sequel which is promising to be bigger and better in every respect. Company of Heroes 3 is promising to be a stellar package of action, tactics, and strategy, with the real-time battle system pushed to its limit to incorporate next-generation destructible environments. Company of Heroes 3 might well be the best strategy game of 2022, and we'll know for certain soon enough.

Like a Dragon: Ishin

Platform(s): PS5, PS4 PC

Release date: Feb, 2023

Ryū ga Gotoku Ishin! is finally making its way to the English-language territories. The cult classic Yakuza game launched for PS3 and PS4 in 2014, and is being given the full remake treatment as it lands on PS5 and PC in 2023 – under the new title Like a Dragon: Ishin. Expect plenty of absurd action as this Yakuza spin-off takes us away from modern day Japan and into the samurai-era.

Skull and Bones

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: March 9, 2023

Sea of Thieves isn't the only open-world pirate game out there - Ubisoft's Skull and Bones is also setting sail, with a much more realistic take on pirate battles on the high seas. Skull and Bones is basically Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag without the Assassins, as it's being developed by much of the same team behind Black Flag, and promises a sweeping solo campaign as you vie for control over the 18th-century waters in the Indian Ocean. But the real focus looks to be player-versus-player ship skirmishes online, where each player controls their very own warship in team-based fleet battles. There will also be supernatural elements amidst all the cannon-fire, like the colossal tentacles of a terrifying kraken lurking in the deep.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: March 24, 2023

Resident Evil 4 Remake is coming. The much-rumored, highly-anticipated modern take on the iconic survival horror will "preserve the essence of the original game", but modernize the gameplay, "reimagine" the storyline, and deliver the kind of graphics that the RE Engine has showcased in recent years.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Platform(s): Switch

Release date: May 12, 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to bring us back to Hyrule for another adventure with Link, only this time, Nintendo is expanding it even further by allowing us to explore the skies above. While we got the chance to see some gameplay for the sequel - which doesn't even have an official title yet - during E3 2021, there's still a lot of mystery surrounding everything it will include; particularly when it comes to the story. While it was originally slated for release in 2022, Nintendo recently announced that it will now be coming our way in Spring 2023.

Flintlock: Siege of Dawn

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release date: Spring 2023

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is an open-world RPG adventure that will see you play as Nor, accompanied by her mysterious companion, Enki. You'll be trying to master an arsenal of weaponry, magical abilities, and more as you make humanity's last stand. The Door to the Afterlife has been opened by the gods, meaning the living will have to embrace violence if they're to stand any chance against the dead.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

Release date: Spring 2023

Blending supernatural and historical elements, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the latest game from Team Ninja – the same studio responsible for the Nioh ARPG series. The latter games were Soulslike in the truest sense of the Dark Souls-aping genre, and at first glance, it seems Wo Long is walking the same perilous path. Billed as a "dark fantasy action game set in the Chinese Three Kingdoms period", Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is due to land in early 2023 and will arrive on Game Pass at launch. We'll be keeping a close eye on this one.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: Spring 2023

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League sees you playing as our squad of chaotic semi-heroes. Squad up as Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, or Captain Boomerang, with bots or other players taking the role of the other four as you play. Set in the Batman: Arkham universe, Rocksteady has already said this is a continuation of the previous games, so prepare to see some existing threads and storylines come to fruition.

Forza Motorsport

Platform(s): Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: Spring 2023

Forza Motorsport is set to take the realistic racer into the next-generation. Built to make the most of the power of the Xbox Series X/S, Forza Motorsport features advanced car damage to add to its sense of immersion and simulation along with overhauled physics, ray tracing, and a time of day system. Turn 10 studio looks like it's setting out to create the most technically advanced racing game in the Motorsport series, with some throwbacks long-time fans will appreciate such as the return of the Maple Valley track.

Final Fantasy 16

Platform(s): PS5

Release date: Summer 2023

Final Fantasy 16 is coming, it's finally official. Set in the world of Valisthea, the land is studded with what's known as Mothercrystals. These crystal towers fill the world with aether, which gifts the people magicks. But, the world has also been infested with Blight, and deadly creatures known as Eikons that threaten to destroy the dominions.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Platform(s): PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Switch

Release date: Summer 2023

Team Cherry is bringing us another Hollow Knight adventure with Silksong. This time we follow the journey of Princess Hornet - protector of the Hollownest - who's been captured and taken to a strange and distant world. With over 150 new foes and new moves to master, you'll get to explore new towns, complete quests, and try out new tools in this unfamiliar kingdom in Hollow Knight: Silksong. The interconnected world Team Cherry has brought to life in its beautiful hand-crafted 2D style is filled with a variety of different vistas that all look absolutely gorgeous, and with so many new features and foes to encounter, Silksong is one jam-packed sequel to watch out for.

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Release date: Summer 2023

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a magical new life simulation adventure where you get to live alongside and help a host of beloved Pixar and Disney characters. Set in a once idyllic land, the residents have been affected by a force known as the Forgetting which has severed their memories tied to the land. You'll be able to befriend the familiar faces, explore, complete quests, and unlock new areas as you try live your best Disney life. The full free-to-play launch is set to come sometime in 2023, and you can read our early access Disney Dreamlight Valley review right here.

TBC 2023

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, Stadia, Luna

Release date: TBC 2023

The long-awaited Avatar game - now officially called Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - finally got revealed at E3 2021, and it's in development at Massive Entertainment (in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney). The game will be a new standalone story where you plas as a Na'vi and journey across the Western Frontier, which is a brand new part of Pandora not seen in any media before. This is a first-person, action-adventure title, with a living and reactive world that's fighting against the formidable RDA forces.

Aliens: Dark Descent

Platform(s): PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBC 2023

Announced during the Summer Games Fest 2022, Aliens Dark Descent is described as a squad-based action game set in the Alien universe. Developed by Tindalos Interactive, Aliens: Dark Descent will see you command a team of colonial marines as you try to put a stop to an outbreak of Xenomorphs on Moon Lethe. As you enter into open levels, you'll have to give your squad orders in real-time to strategically take out enemies. The debut trailer showed off a hoard of Xenomorphs, open face-hugger eggs, and a very unsettling figure who looks set to be a new threat.

Ark 2

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBC 2023

The dinosaur hunting PC hit is back with a bigger, ballsier sequel in Ark 2 that features none other than Vin Diesel both in front and behind of the digital camera. Yep, the Fast & Furious star is not only playing a key character in the next-gen survival game, but he's joined series developer Studio Wildcard as an executive producer, having long been a fan of the original game. Goodness knows what that means for the final product… perhaps the dinosaurs were part of our family all along?

Atlas Fallen

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: TBC 2023

Deck13 and Focus Entertainment are bringing us Atlas Fallen, another fantasy action RPG but set in a stunning sandy world. Even the weapons are sand-infused and the mysterious fighters are set to take down the legendary creatures that roam this place. Your task is to free mankind from the oppression of the gods. It's all a bit elusive right now, so let's see what else we learn about the game in the coming months.

Cocoon

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release date: TBC 2023

Cocoon is the first game from Jeppe Carlsen, the lead gameplay designer from Limbo and Inside. You'll be exploring worlds within worlds that are small enough to carry in orbs on your back. Your aim is to figure out how to leap between worlds, and then combine and manipulate them to figure out complex puzzles. There's a cosmic mystery to be unravelled, and you're just the bug to do it.

Diablo 4

Platform(s): PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X

Release date: TBC 2023

Diablo 4 is coming and it's bringing Necromancers with it. Yes, that's the fifth and final new class for the title, and we've got a vague release date to go with it too. With the title doing everything it can to take what makes Diablo what it is and better it, there will be more monsters, more abilities, Legendary loot, and more. With full cross-play and couch co-op to boot, Diablo 4 will offer up special PvP areas too. Diablo 4 is looking incredible.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Developer: Square Enix

Platform(s): PS5

Release date: TBC 2023

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 is officially titled Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Cloud is set to make his long-awaited return in 2023, with Square Enix teasing quite the shift from the original FF7 plot. Given that Crisis Core's Zack featured so prominently in the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth reveal trailer, you might want to check out the Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion remaster that's set to later this year to get all caught up on the story. Otherwise, we'll be waiting until 'Winter 2023' before we can get our hands on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2.

Minecraft Legends

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

Release date: TBC 2023

In something that looks as much StarCraft as it does Minecraft, Minecraft Legends is a spin-off of Microsoft and Mojang's long-serving open-world sandbox game that incorporates a tweaked art style and a new direction. To the latter end, expect something far more real-time strategy-leaning than we're used to, with a greater focus on its narrative trappings. Revealed during the Xbox and Bethesda Games showcase at E3 2022, a mix of gameplay and cinematic footage showed volcanic eruptions, warring factions seemingly in the throes of war, and interdimensional portals.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Platform(s): PS5

Release date: TBC 2023

Insomniac is cooking up more Spider-Man goodness, and this time Peter Parker and Mile Morales will join forces to fight someone that sounds suspiciously like Kraven the Hunter in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. We also got a glimpse of Venom - teased in the last game - in the trailer, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be more of a friend or a foe. The trailer gave us everything you want from a new Spider-Man game, acrobatic combat, webslinging and spandex suits, but now it's double the fun.

Nightingale

Platform(s): PC

Release date: TBC 2023

Nightingale comes from former BioWare boss Aaryn Flynn. First revealed during the Game Awards 2021, Nightingale is described as a "shared-world survival game" that takes place in a Victorian fantasy setting. Sounds intriguing, doesn't it? You'll be able to play the survival adventure solo or with friends and other players you meet in the world. According to the official site (opens in new tab), testing is set to go live sometime next year, so it looks like we can expect to see a Beta at some stage.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, PC

Release date: TBC 2023

The 2016 breakout indie hit Oxenfree is getting a sequel in the form of Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals. Developer Night School Studio is delivering us another supernatural mystery to unravel as heroine Riley returns to her hometown of Camena, but discovers a little more than she expected. Along with Riley, expect a whole new cast of characters, as the developer says it's a new story that also offers an entry point into the games without having played the first entry. Although, you totally should play it!

Open Roads

Platform(s): PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: TBC 2023

Get ready for a road trip with Tess Devine and her mother Opal as they set out to uncover their family secrets. After discovering notes and letters tucked away in the attic of their home, the mother-daughter duo journeys to visit old abandoned family properties to learn more about their family history. Revisiting memories that each property holds, Open Roads explores the relationship between Tess and Opal and takes them on "a journey into the past they'll never forget". From Gone Home and Tacoma developer Fullbright, this notable upcoming adventure features the voice acting talents of Keri Russel and Kaitlyn Dever.

Park Beyond

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: TBC 2023

Park Beyond is a brand new theme park sim coming to new-gen and PC, and it's being made by Limbic Entertainment - the team behind Tropico 6. It might not be trying to reinvent the genre wheel, but it is doing something a little different. Introducing the word "Impossification" as the theme for the campaign and the features at large, you'll be playing as a visionary brought in to breathe life into an ageing theme park. Classic rides are getting improvements that take them beyond reality, beyond gravity's pull, and beyond current imagination - hence the word impossification. It's silly, but it just might be brilliant.

Redfall

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: TBC 2023

Arkane Austin is making a brand new open-world, co-op shooter called Redfall. Set in the island town of Redfall, Massachusetts, the place is under siege by vampires who have blocked out the sun and complete access to the island. You're trapped with a handful of other survivors, who must team up and use innovative weaponry to try to become the ultimate vampire slayers. Think UV blasters and stake guns and you're getting there.

Street Fighter 6

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, PC

Release date: TBC 2023

Street Fighter 6 is coming in 2023 with three distinct game modes. There's the classic Fighting Ground for old-school Street Fighter action, but then also a new campaign mode called World Tour where you've got to work your way up to champion. There's also the new Battle Hub for multiplayer action too.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, PS5, PC

Release date: TBC 2023

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up the story of Cal Kestis and his little droid BD-1 some five years after Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Apparently this game is all about survival, and will be much darker and more menacing in tone. All we've had so far is a teaser trailer, but we're hungry to see more of this one.

Starfield

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: TBC 2023

Bethesda's first new IP in 25 years, Starfield, is an open-world RPG set in space, and Bethesda has been working on it for years. And from the first gameplay shown off at the E3 2022 Bethesda and Xbox Games Showcase, it's been worth the wait. With 1,000 planets to explore, however and whenever you want, Starfield is giving you the control to explore space as part of Constellation - a group figuring out what's going on in space. With the deepest customisation options for a Bethesda game ever, you'll be able to make your own character, base, and ship too.

Season

Platform(s): PS5, PC

Release date: TBC 2023

From sunset skies to the grassy fields, what we've seen of Season so far in the official trailer (opens in new tab) looks absolutely gorgeous. Following a young woman who leaves a secluded community to explore the world for the first time, you go on a road trip on your bicycle, drawing, photographing, documenting, and recording the life around you. Set to immersive you in a variety of different societies in its "surreal version of the mid-twentieth century, where thousands of years have passed without any progress," Season's atmospheric setting and focus on exploration adds to its appeal.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: TBC 2023

In this one, you'll be exploring the vast Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in the highly anticipated sequel to the original title. The Zone is a much tougher place to survive than before, especially after the second explosion hit the nuclear reactor. There are violent mutants, deadly anomalies, and warring factions all to contend with in Stalker 2 – and an incredible power at the center of the Zone that may provide an even more serious threat.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC 2023

In The Expanse: A Telltale Series - in joint development at Telltale and Deck Nine - you'll play as Camina Drummer, who's well-known from the TV series of the same name as a prominent Belter (aka someone born in space). Cara Gee from the TV series is also reprising her role for the game. As you try to live your life on the outskirts of the asteroid belt, a mutiny breaks loose on your ship - The Artemis. Your choices will determine the fate of the ship and potentially those on board too.

Under the Waves

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5

Release date: TBC 2023

Under the Waves is a new narrative-driven game from Parallel Studios and publisher Quantic Dream that's set to take us down into the depths of the sea as professional driver Stan. With plenty of mysteries down in the depths, we're set to follow Stan as he struggles with a life-changing loss in isolation, with events said to get surreal and strange. It's certainly has an intriguing concept in an alternate techno-futuristic 1970s that will also allow us to explore the North Sea.

2024

Rise of the Ronin

Platform(s): PS5

Release date: TBC 2024

Team Ninja is developing a new PS5 exclusive called Rise of the Ronin. The game is set to take place in late 19th century Japan, and will reportedly be a combat focused open-world action-RPG. The reveal looked fantastic, although with that 2024 release year ages away, there's a good chance we won't see any more of Rise of the Ronin for a little while. Still, given that Team Ninja is one of the masters of samurai action games, this will likely be worth the wait.

TBC

Alan Wake 2

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Release date: TBC

During The Game Awards 2021, Remedy officially revealed our very first glimpse of the much-hoped-for sequel, Alan Wake 2. While we didn't get to see all that much of Wake's return other than a very gruesome crime scene and flashes of the protagonist standing in changing environments, Creative director Sam Lake did confirm it will be Remedy's first-ever survival horror game.

Beyond Good & Evil 2

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

At long last, Michel Ancel and his team at Ubisoft have confirmed one of the most asked-for, anticipated sequels of our time. Beyond Good and Evil 2 (opens in new tab) is actually a prequel to Jade and Pey'j's journalistic escapades in the original game, taking on a much grander scale in a cyberpunk, Luc Besson-looking future full of high-tech ships and anthropomorphic animals. The lively crew of space pirates in BG&E2's cinematic reveal trailer (opens in new tab) are just some of many - you'll be starting from scratch (opens in new tab) with the hopes of one day reaching their level of professional thievery, visiting (and stealing from) the residents of multiple cities on myriad planets.

Contraband

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: TBC

Contraband is a brand new co-op game coming from Avalanche Studios - the team behind Just Cause. It's set in the fictional world of 1970s Bayan, and will be quite the smuggler's paradise. Not much is known about the game yet, but the studio says it is "pushing the boundaries with the next generation of [its] Apex Engine" for the title.

Dragon's Dogma 2

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

After a decade of anticipation, Capcom has finally confirmed that Dragon's Dogma 2 is in-development. This long-awaited sequel will be directed once again by Hideaki Itsuno, and the game is being built in the RE Engine – which powered everything from Devil May Cry 5 to Resident Evil Village. Capcom is yet to confirm a release window or platforms, but it's just good to know that an iconic RPG is finally getting a sequel after so much time.

Dune Awakening

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBC

Dune Awakening is a new open-world survival MMO from developer and publisher Funcom that will take us to the sci-fi desert world of Arrakis. Set to marry the features of a survival game with a multiplayer experience, you'll have to build up your own shelters to take refuge from sandstorms, avoid any sandworms that lurk beneath the surface, and hunt down spice as you try to make it in the harsh world.

Dragon Age: Dread Wolf

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

The next major project from BioWare, Dragon Age 4 will continue the story left off by 2014's Dragon Age: Inquisition. Now the official title of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, our return to Thedas will see the return of former companion Solas, only this time Fen' Heral or The Dread Wolf will feature as the upcoming RPG's central antagonist. While we've had some concept art teases and a behind-the-scenes look, there's still a lot of mystery surrounding the direction of the story and what role we'll have to play.

Everwild

Platform(s): Xbox One, PC

Release date: TBC

Everwild is a new IP from Rare exclusively for Xbox One that has already caught our attention thanks to its wonderful art style and enchanting world. We really don't know much about this new adventure yet, but the mystery surrounding it just makes it all the more tantalising. Set in a "natural and magical world," Everwild promises to take us on an unforgettable experience. From the trailer that debuted at X019, it's certainly shaping up to be one to keep an eye on. We can hardly wait to find out more about Everwild's world and the many creatures that appear to inhabit it.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

Square Enix has confirmed that Final Fantasy 7 Remake is now a trilogy. There are no further details for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3, just an acknowledgment that Cloud's journey will continue following the release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth in 2023. Expect to be waiting a while for more details on this one, folks.

Fort Solis

Platform(s): PC

Release date: TBC

With an announcement during the Summer Game Fest, Fort Solis is an upcoming third-person thriller from developer Fallen Leaf. Featuring the acting talents of Troy Baker (The Last of Us) and Roger Clark (Red Dead Redemption 2), Fort Solis takes place on far side of Mars where engineer Jack Leary arrives at a base of the same name, which is said to lie dormant with no sign of the staff in sight. Events are said to "spiral out of control"; the mystery surrounding the base and its crew begins to unravel. It all sounds very intriguing.

Fable 4

Platform(s): Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBC

Forza developer Playground Games is making a hard pivot into RPG territory with the next iteration of Xbox's Fable series, which hasn't seen a mainline entry since 2010's Fable 3. Developed exclusively for Xbox Series X and S, Fable 4 will utilise the enhanced power of the next-generation hardware for a more magical escape into the fantasy of Albion. Just… don't expect to be speeding around its medieval towns in a Bugatti 64.

Indiana Jones

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

Announced with a teenie teaser trailer, there's a new Indiana Jones game inbound from MachineGames, Bethesda, and Lucasfilm Games. From the clues hidden in the trailer, it looks like we're looking at an Indy story set in 1937, with our whip-touting hero exploring the standing stones and stone circles of Italy. That date puts it after Raiders of the Lost Ark and the Temple of Doom, and yet before The Last Crusade, which is interesting too. From the hints, it may even be that we're looking at the story involving a lost race of giant cyclops too.

Little Devil Inside

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release date: TBC

After starting life as a Kickstarter project, Little Devil Inside actually appeared in the big PS5 showcase in 2020. This is an RPG with survival elements involved, and quite the little sense of humour. It's set in a Victorian-esque era, where you're tasked with discovering - and fighting - a range of bizarre monsters. It looks like quite the romp.

Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Release date: TBC

Prepare yourself to become precious with Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a brand new game from Daedalic Entertainment where you play as, unsurprisingly, Gollum. Starting out in Barad-dûr, the Mordor fortress where Gollum is being held captive, the game will take you through plenty of Middle-Earth's locations. Aesthetically the game is inspired by Tolkien's own drawings and plays out like a stealth-action-adventure game that takes advantage of Gollum's dual personalities too.

Marvel's Wolverine

Platform(s): PS5

Release date: TBC



Ok, so we don't know much about the new Marvel's Wolverine game right now, only that it's being made by Spider-Man studio Insomniac and is a PS5 exclusive. We do know that it served up an absolutely kick-ass teaser trailer for its reveal, featuring our favorite clawed grump sat at a bar in the aftermath of a brawl, trying to enjoy a whisky. He's rudely interrupted, and that's when those famous talons make their appearance. We don't even get to see his face in the short snippet, but we're excited anyway.

Mass Effect

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

In addition to Dragon Age 4, BioWare has also confirmed its returning to the final frontier with a new entry in its long-running Mass Effect series. A brief teaser trailer released at the end of 2020 was all that was needed to get us excited, showing the return of a fan favourite character in Liara, who appears older and wiser than the last time we saw her, and is seemingly on the hunt for Commander Shephard's ship, the Normandy. What could it all mean? BioWare's staying quiet for now, but we're already preparing for launch.

Metroid Prime 4

Platform(s): Switch

Release date: TBC

You know a series is popular when a teaser showing literally nothing besides a numbered logo can garner 2 million views on YouTube. At E3 2017, Nintendo dropped a bombshell by confirming the existence of Metroid Prime 4 - only to later announce that Metroid Prime 4 has been delayed and rebooted as Nintendo passes it to original trilogy dev Retro Studios (opens in new tab). It could be a while before we see this one, but it'll hopefully be worth the extra wait.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release date: TBC

Ubisoft is bringing back one of the PS2/Xbox/Gamecube era's most memorable titles with a fresh remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. It might sound surprising for a studio that's been around so long, but this marks Ubisoft's first full-fledged remake, distinct from other titles they've simply remastered for newer hardware. That said, The Sands of Time remake is pretty darn faithful to the original, just with modern graphics and gameplay.

Perfect Dark

Platform(s): Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBC

We've long wondered what Microsoft's newly established first-party The Initiative has been up to for the last few years - turns out the answer was more exciting than any of us could have expected. Resurrecting Rare's cult classic franchise for the next-generation, Perfect Dark could be the next killer exclusive for Microsoft's Xbox family, though we're yet to see anything beyond the intriguing cinematic which debuted in 2020. Here's hoping the studio doesn't remain in the dark for much longer.

Project 007

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: TBC

In the works at IO Interactive, Project 007 (working title) is a James Bond origin story that's set to descend on consoles and PC at some point in the future. The game will feature an entirely original James Bond story, but not much is known about exactly what that will be yet. According to MGM's Robert Marick, IO was chosen because of their position as "masters of crafting living, breathing worlds of immersive storytelling".

Routine

Release date: TBC

Platform(s): Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Developer Luna Software is back to bring us a new sci-fi horror that was first revealed almost a decade ago. Being built from the ground up, the re-reveal during Summer Game Fest 2022 gave us a look at its 80's style futuristic setting in an abandoned lunar base. From the sounds of it, it will center around exploration as you navigate through the base in search of answers. Of course, there will be some kind of threat within the base, but what it is remains to be seen.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Platform(s): Xbox Series X

Release Date: TBC

The surprise reveal of the Xbox Series X at The Game Awards also came with the first look at a sequel to the affecting Hellblade - Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - and quite honestly we've not seen that much of it since. Don't expect Senua's story to have got any lighter since we last saw her. The disconcerting chanting, flashes of foreboding bonfires, and a man seemingly buried in a rock hint at another harrowing journey that will hopefully make as much of an impact as the original.

Slitterhead

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

During the Game Awards 2021, we got to see the very first look at Slitterhead from the director behind Silent Hill, Keiichiro Toyama. Developed by Bokeh Game Studio, trailer opens by saying that Toyama has returned for a "new challenge in horror", From what we've seen, with insect-like creatures and swords made of blood, it certainly looks like we're certainly in for a creepy experience.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

Platform(s): PS5, PC

Release date: TBC

The classic RPG is getting a full remake thanks to Lucasfilm Games and Aspyr. If you missed it the first time around, the game is set over 4,000 years before the Skywalker saga. It's a time when the Jedi and the Sith are at war. Your job is to help stop Darth Malak as he and his Sith armada threaten the Galactic Republic, finding companions and exploring planets like Dantooine, Tatooine, and Kashyyyk along the way.

The Outer Worlds 2

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: TBC

Revealed with a cheeky piss-take out of most game trailers, The Outer Worlds 2 is coming. While info on the game is scarce for now, developer Obsidian says the title will deliver a "new solar system, new crew, same outer worlds".

The Elder Scrolls 6

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

After years of prevaricating, party pooping, and a preposterous number of Skyrim (opens in new tab) re-releases, Bethesda came out at E3 2018 to finally confirm that The Elder Scrolls 6 (opens in new tab) is officially on the way, even releasing a short but exciting teaser trailer to prove it. That trailer in question doesn't reveal a whole lot, but suggests a number of potential settings for the long awaited sequel, from the long forgotten High Rock to the lost island of Yokuda. Sadly, this RPG is likely to stay in production for quite some time, but the more hopeful adventurers wouldn't be completely mad for expecting The Elder Scrolls 6 to release before the end of the decade. Fingers crossed.

Ubisoft's Star Wars game

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

Lucasfilm Games has announced that is working with Massive Entertainment on an open-world Ubisoft Star Wars game. Now, apart from that, details are quite scarce - beyond that it'll run on Massive's own Snowdrop engine. We imagine it'll take plenty of DNA from Massive's The Division titles, so expect a game focused on photorealism with an action-adventure focus and added RPG elements when it does arrive. It's clearly in very stages of development though, so don't hold your breath for more info on this one any time soon.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, PS4

Release date: TBC

After the release of the first Vampire Masquerade: Bloodlines in 2004, nothing came as close to a great vampire RPG since. Thankfully, Hardsuit Labs and Paradox Interactive are bringing bloodlines back with a sequel that promises to take us on an immersive role-playing experience as a vampire thrown into the world of bloodsuckers in Seattle. As a newly sired vampire, you'll find yourself caught up in Blood trade war between competing vampire factions. With dialogue options, alliances to be made, and choices to make, Bloodlines 2 looks like it's shaping up to fill the void the first game left behind it.

Wonder Woman

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC



A Wonder Woman game is officially on the way from Monolith, the developer behind Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and Gotham City Imposters. So far, we've only seen a very brief teaser trailer during The Game Awards 2021, which shows off brief glimpses of the hero's iconic armor before we first see Wonder Woman appear on screen, it is said (opens in new tab) that "she will fight to unite the warriors of two worlds."

Wyrdsong

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

Wyrdsong is a brand new game from equally brand new studio Something Wicked Games. Made up of former Bethesda Game Studios and Obsidian Entertainment, the studio's game is a fantasy RPG set in a fictional Portugal during the Middle Ages. It will apparently ask players to question "both their reality and the choices they make" in what Something Wicked hopes to be a challenge to current RPG titles.