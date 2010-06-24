Fists of Fu closed beta key giveaway

The only thing better than getting free stuff is being able to give away free stuff to the most awesome people on Earth: GamesRadar readers. That’s why we’re excited to bring you boatloads of keys for the Fists of Fu closed beta.



Fists of Fu is an online beat ‘em up published by Outspark. The game lets you master a bunch of different martial arts-themed skills as a Fighter, Magician, or Archer. Forming parties with friends will be key for clearing PvE stages, but we’re more interested in seeing mobs of players wail on each other on the chaotic PvP maps. From what we’ve seen so far, Fists of Fu is good for some straightforward, arcade-yfun. And with one of our handy closed beta keys, you’ll get to play it first.



