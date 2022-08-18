The best Spider-Man mods for PC you can install now

By installing the best Spider-Man mods for PC, you can take the widely praised Remastered version and make it even better. If you've had enough of swinging around as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, then why not try playing as crime boss Kingpin, or Marvel legend Stan Lee himself? Graphics looking a little flat? Then spice them up with some photorealistic shaders to give the game a Sam Raimi makeover. With the usual caveats to ensure that you're downloading them from a trusted source and you backup your files before installing them, these are the best Spider-Man PC mods we've seen so far.

Preview the next game with the Symbiote Black Suit mod

(Image credit: Insomniac Games / Nexus mods)

The game may have only recently landed on PC, but some players are already looking ahead to what we could see in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The Symbiote Black Suit mod (opens in new tab) is the most endorsed download at the time of writing, and swaps the Advanced Suit texture from the Spider-Man Remastered suits for one resembling the Symbiote Black Suit that we're likely to see in the sequel game. As a little extra, this mod also swaps the original outfits worn by Peter Parker with a suit and tie, for some added smartness.

Just be yourself with the Peter Parker mod

If you want to completely throw your secret identify out of the window, then the slightly unfortunately-named Peter-Man mod (opens in new tab) does just that by letting you run around the open world as Peter Parker. Be aware that the effects of this mod aren't permanent, so if you change suit at any point then you can't return to being Peter unless you reinstall the file.

Start an early spin-off using the Miles Morales mod

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the spin-off and follow up to the original game, is due to hit PC sometime in the Fall but thanks to the Miles Morales (Red Hoodie Variant) mod (opens in new tab) you can hit the streets with him right now. Creator tiffsomniac notes that there are currently a few issues with this mod, and although you can webswing, throw objects, and perform certain takedowns, melee combat is unusable as things stand.

Go from cameo to main character with the Stan Lee mod

'The Man' himself made numerous cameo appearances over the years, and even features briefly in this game as a Short Order Cook during a restaurant cutscene between Peter and MJ, but with the Stan Lee full mod (opens in new tab) you can elevate him to an excelsior starring role. You'll need to use the SMPCTool detailed further down to complete the installation process, but the additional animations should give this character swap a more natural look.

Switch sides using the Kingpin mod

Let's face it, Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin is definitely a character built for strength rather than speed, but with the Kingpin mod (opens in new tab) you can inhabit the crime lord's bulky frame and take him for a swing around town. This is another mod that requires the SMPCTool below, so make sure you follow the instructions carefully for a correct installation.

Create and install mods with the Spider-Man PC Modding Tool

Whether you're looking to install certain mods or create your own, the Spider-Man PC Modding Tool (opens in new tab) by jedijosh920 is a must-have addition to your game. You can use it to extract and replace any of the assets from the game's archives, allowing anyone to swap items around and experiment as well as providing a centralised mod filing system to quickly install the work of others.

Improve visuals with the Photorealistic Movie Graphics mod

If you feel like the game is looking a little flat, then you can spruce things up with the Photorealistic Movie Graphics mod (opens in new tab) by Reshade Guy. The creator claims that the reshades provided by this mod will recreate the cinematic look of the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies without affecting the performance of the game, and the side by side before and after shots certainly look impressive.

Get a more immersive experience using the No HUD mod

We all know that HUDs provide useful information, but sometimes if you're trying create an immersive cinematic experience then having those details on screen can take you out of the moment. By installing the No HUD mod (opens in new tab) you have the option to toggle it on and off using the Caps Lock key, and as well as losing the HUD during fights it also gets rid of the white outline around enemies.

Start the game faster with the Remove Intro mod

If you're trying out or debugging various mods, then you don't want to have to sit through the unskippable Insomniac Games/Marvel intro every time you boot the game. That's where the Remove Introduction Start-Up Video mod (opens in new tab) comes in, swapping the usual intro for a one second video so you can jump straight into the main menu without delay. This mod also relies on the SMPCTool, so make sure you have that installed and follow the instructions carefully.