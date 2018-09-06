All of the Spider-Man PS4 suits and how to get them

Spider-Man PS4 game has a ton of choices when it comes to which costume Peter Parker is going to wear out on the streets. These suits don’t just look good, though: most of them give you temporary special powers that you can trigger by pressing R3 and L3 simultaneously to give you an advantage over the hordes of goons you’ll face. Even better: the powers aren’t locked to the suit they come with, so you can mix and match suits and powers to find your perfect outfit.

But first you’ll have to collect enough resource tokens to craft each outfit, which are linked to in-game tasks and come in six types: backpack, research, landmark, crime, challenge, and base. Plus you’ll have to reach the required story milestone or level cap to unlock the suit in your inventory. To save you some time, here’s how to get every single one of Spider-Man’s suits along with the power they come with.

Warning: at the end of this article there are MAJOR spoilers about the end of Spider-Man. You have been warned.

Advanced suit

Unlocks at: Completion of mission Something Old, Something New

Requires: 1 x backpack, 2 x crime tokens

Power: Battle Focus - Lets you rapidly generate focus to either heal or take out enemies instantly with finishing moves.

Comes from: This suit is completely new and was designed especially for the PS4 game!

Classic suit (damaged)

Unlocks at: Completion of mission Something Old, Something New

Requires: None (you get it automatically)

Power: None

Comes from: Come on, you know as well as us that this outfit is as classic as it gets for ol’ Spidey.

Classic suit (repaired)

Unlocks at: Completion of mission Something Old, Something New

Requires: 2 x backpack, 2 x crime tokens

Power: Web Blossom - Lets you jump up in the air and web everything in sight, making it great for crowd control.

Comes from: Just like above, this suit is what springs to mind when you think of Spider-Man.

Noir suit

Unlocks at: Completion of mission Something Old, Something New

Requires: 2 x backpack, 1 x base tokens

Power: Sound of Silence - Enemies don’t call for backup once they’re alerted.

Comes from: This suit comes from Spider-Man Noir, an alternate timeline of Peter Parker’s Great Depression adventures set in 1933 as part of the Marvel Noir universe.

Scarlet spider

Unlocks at: Completion of mission Something Old, Something New

Requires: 3 x crime, 2 x landmark tokens

Power: Holo Decoy - Spawns multiple decoys that stun attacking enemies.

Comes from: Ben Reilly, Peter Parker’s clone, was the first character to wear this outfit and becomes the Scarlet Spider when he tries to kill Carnage. He’s even fought Venom as the Scarlet Spider, pretty much making him a hero in his own right.

Spider armor Mk II suit

Unlocks at: Level 5

Requires: 1 x landmark, 2 x research tokens

Power: Bullet Proof - Makes you temporarily bullet proof, even to snipers. Very handy for when you’re overwhelmed by ranged foes.

Comes from: This suit was crafted by Peter when he lost his Spider-sense, hence why it’s bulletproof as he wasn’t able to dodge incoming bullets without his sixth sense.

Secret War suit

Unlocks at: Level 7

Requires: 2 x backpack, 1 x base, 2 x research tokens

Power: Arms Race - Lets out a blast that stuns enemies and disables weapons - again, exceedingly useful when you find yourself overwhelmed. Not in life, just...in the game.

Comes from: Interestingly, the first mention of the Secret War suit is during the Secret Wars storyline, where Spider-Man is given a suit made of an alien symbiote that ends up infecting Eddie Brock and becoming Venom. The suit then becomes called the Symbiotic suit, although the in-game suit doesn’t have any Venom-y powers.

Stark suit

Unlocks at: Level 10

Requires: 1 x base, 3 x crime, 1 x research tokens

Power: Spider Bro power - Deploys the spider drone from the movie which helps you out in combat by zapping enemies with electricity.

Comes from: This one is from Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming, where Tom Holland’s Peter Parker gets given the suit by none other than Tony Stark. The spider drone features in the second half of Homecoming too.

Negative suit

Unlocks at: Level 11

Requires: 1 x base, 2 x landmark, 1 x research tokens

Power: Negative shockwave - Unleashes a wave of negative energy to damage nearby enemies.

Comes from: In the comics this suit appears when Spider-Man voyages to the Negative Zone, a parallel universe. Unsurprisingly it also crops up when Spider-Man is affected by the powers of Martin Li, aka Mr Negative.

Electrically Insulated suit

Unlocks at: Level 13

Requires: 1 x base, 1 x research, 3 x crime tokens

Power: Electric Punch - Surprise surprise, it lets you punch enemies with electrically-charged fists.

Comes from: When Spider-Man fought Electro in Amazing Spider-Man #425 and had to protect himself from electricity. The design is pretty faithful, right down to the red padding.