God of War: Ascension's online multiplayer is still kicking almost 12 years on, but its veterans will destroy you on sight: "Everyone who plays this right now is literally a God"

It might be coming up to its 12th birthday, but God of War: Ascension's online multiplayer servers are still alive and kicking, and apparently housing some seriously dedicated players who can and will destroy you if you so much as set foot into PvP.

God of War: Ascension remains the only one of Kratos' storied adventures to feature multiplayer, and with recent reports of Sony apparently canceling an unannounced live-service God of War game , it appears that isn't going to change anytime soon. But at least Ascension's online mode – complete with PvP and co-op PvE – is still playable, as has been highlighted by one of its devs following a comparison by IGN of the 2013 game and FromSoftware's upcoming co-op jaunt Elden Ring: Nightreign .

"OK hear me out everyone, God of War: Ascension servers are still up, it's not too late to jump in and check out the PvE mode," says Bruno Velazquez , game director of God of War Ragnarok's Valhalla DLC, and in-game animation lead for Ascension. "We have [a] mode where you can take on Hercules with your friends!"

Chiming in, fellow Valhalla director Mihir Sheth (who's also credited on Ascension for additional design support) describes the multiplayer mode as "something special," adding : "There was a small team working on it, and they pulled off some really impressive design and problem solving, [especially] given the constraints. Combat team on GOW 2018 was headed by the same group that worked on Ascension MP. A few are still here!"

If you're feeling tempted to jump in yourself, though, just be warned that it appears some fans have been doing nothing but hone their PvP skills for the past 12 years, and oh boy, they're good. On Twitter, user @realradec got curious enough to see how things were in 2025 and concludes that "everyone who plays this right now is literally a God at the game." Just in case you needed any proof, they've included a "compilation of me getting destroyed." Ouch.

Booted up God of War: Ascension just now to check and yup, the online servers for that game are still up and running in 2025!Just note that everyone who plays this right now is literally a God at the game, so here's a compilation of me getting destroyed 💀 https://t.co/MYraF8hN5N pic.twitter.com/4vw9OCR7FmFebruary 18, 2025

Perhaps there's a reason why Velazquez specifically guided any curious newcomers to Ascension's PvE mode, lest they also become a training dummy for the veterans populating the servers. It's awesome that there's still the option to dive in, though, and also really nice to see that it's maintained a playerbase after all these years, too.

