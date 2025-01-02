After 30 years of work on Capcom's Devil May Cry and Dragon's Dogma games, director Hideaki Itsuno has already started his "new project"

After directing multiple Devil May Cries and both Dragon's Dogmas, famed director Hideaki Itsuno has already begun working on a "new project" at his shiny new studio.

Last summer, Hideaki Itsuno announced that he was leaving publisher Capcom after three whole decades and multiple genre-defining hits under his belt to make a "new game in a new environment." A few months later, the pioneering developer then confirmed he was opening two new Japan-based development offices with Tencent's LightSpeed Studios label - both "dedicated to crafting original AAA action game titles."

But Itsuno has now ushered in the new year with a teasery message to fans of his work and a call to arms for prospective developers. "A new project has already started," he tweeted on New Years Eve, alongside a picture of him smiling at the studio. "We will do our best to announce it to everyone as soon as possible. We are also looking for people to join us in developing the game!"

A new project has already started. We will do our best to announce it to everyone as soon as possible. We are also looking for people to join us in developing the game!開発者募集中です！#LightSpeedStudios #ライトスピードジャパンhttps://t.co/Xi5gKHSwTd pic.twitter.com/YHypnTxEP1December 31, 2024

"Joining LightSpeed Studios is an exciting new chapter for me," Itsuno said at the time of the studio's announcement. "With LightSpeed's strong development capability and global network, I look forward to creating original AAA action game titles together with the amazing team and building aesthetic and innovative experiences for the global player community. We welcome all talented and passionate game creators from the world over to join our vision."

The open job roles on LightSpeed Studios Japan's websitedon't shed any more light on whatever the upcoming game might look like. Hell, the team's game might not even be anything more tangible than bullet points on a whiteboard for all we know. But unless the team's working on a licensed series, we can safely bet Itsuno is cooking up another all-new idea for his first non-Capcom game in 30 years.

Reminisce with the 25 best action games to play right now.