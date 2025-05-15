Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 director is more than just a Devil May Cry fan: his YouTube channel is nothing but impressive DMC 5 challenge runs, which absolutely tracks

Much has been made of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's battle system, with how it blends JRPG combat with the likes of parries, with many bringing up Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice as a point of comparison. However, it looks like the game's director was an even bigger fan of a different action game from March 2019, Devil May Cry 5.

As we know already, a lot of Clair Obscur's story starts on Reddit, with the game's lead writer being hired as a voice actor through a post on the forum initially. Naturally, fans of the game went searching for the Reddit post in question – which is also how we found this weird video of the characters being used like VTuber models.

However, outside of the posts that offer an interesting look into the early stages of the game's development, it turns out the game's director, Guillaume Broche, is absolutely sick at Devil May Cry.

Broche's YouTube channel is filled with videos of his Devil May Cry 5 gameplay, including a particularly impressive run on the game's final battle between Dante and Vergil. Not only does Broche kill it, he does it on Dante Must Die difficulty, while maintaining a high style rank and taunting the boss mercilessly… oh, and he doesn't get hit once.

Interestingly, during the clips it becomes clear that Broche is a big fan of Dante's Royal Guard style, which gives him access to a parry, allowing you to nullify even the most vicious attacks. So while everyone was focused on Sekiro's parrying (which Broche previously revealed was an inspiration for the mechanic's inclusion in his own game), we may have had Devil May Cry 5 to thank this whole time, too.

