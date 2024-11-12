Dragon's Dogma director Hideaki Itsuno is leading a new Japan-based studio "dedicated to crafting original AAA action game titles"

Dragon's Dogma and long-time Devil May Cry director Hideaki Itsuno is now leading a studio "dedicated to crafting original AAA action game titles," after he left Capcom earlier this year.

After 30 years at the studio, Itsuno announced his departure from Capcom back in August , a few months after the release of Dragon's Dogma 2 , at which point he revealed that in September, he'd "start developing a new game in a new environment." He added: "I hope to create fun, beautiful games that are as memorable as, or even more memorable than, the ones I have created so far."

Well, it seems we now know what this "new environment" is – LightSpeed Studios' new Japan Studio. In a news post shared today, it's confirmed that Itsuno will lead the studio, which will be "dedicated to crafting original AAA action game titles" with a team who "will focus on pushing the boundaries of new game creation, continuously exploring new opportunities in gameplay and storytelling."

Even though we still don't know exactly what game Itsuno is working on currently, it seems like a very safe bet that we now know the genre, at least. Given Itsuno's previous experience on the likes of the Devil May Cry and Dragon's Dogma series, which both have plenty of action, it definitely seems like he'll be well placed to deliver in his new role.

"Joining LightSpeed Studios is an exciting new chapter for me," Itsuno says in a statement. "With LightSpeed's strong development capability and global network, I look forward to creating original AAA action game titles together with the amazing team and building aesthetic and innovative experiences for the global player community. We welcome all talented and passionate game creators from the world over to join our vision."

