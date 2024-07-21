Recovering from the first game's shutdown, Splatoon 3 fans wonder how the latest and "biggest" Splatfest will shape an inevitable Splatoon 4

Nintendo just announced that the "biggest Splatfest" yet is coming to Splatoon 3, an event that has squid kids everywhere simultaneously excited for the future of the series and worried that the beloved threequel might be reaching end of life status.

Nintendo announced the Grand Festival theme earlier this week, which asks players to pick what's most important to them: Past, Present, or Future? "Shall we look back on the good ol' days, stay in the moment, or think of all the possibilities?" the company tweeted, alongside a September 12 kick off date that runs for four whole days.

As if squid kids aren't still mourning the original game, many fans are convinced this Grand Festival could be Splatoon 3's Final Fest since it's getting accompanying merch and is being marketed as a pretty big deal right now, Should September's festival serve as the game's last big event, it's entirely likely that it'll also shape the future of the series, just as the previous two Final Fests did.

Gamesradar's resident inkling correspondent Catherine Lewis tells me that the first Splatoon's Final Fest (RIP) made players pick their favourite of the two Squid Sisters, Callie or Marie. Fans chose Marie, and the pop idol subsequently joined us for almost the entirety of the sequel's story mode, while her sister was then kidnapped by the Octarian army. Splatoon 2's Final Fest also impacted future canon, as a vote between Chaos and Order had the former win out, leading to Splatoon 3's hub world taking place in the city of Chaos.

If September's Grand Festival is indeed the Final Fest, then there's all sorts of questions about how "Past, Present or Future" might impact an inevitable Splatoon 4. Elements of all three could definitely show up - maybe the fourth game is a time-travel romp? - but whichever theme wins will probably be at the forefront of whatever happens next.

