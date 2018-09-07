8 things to watch out for this week

1. Spider-Man swings on to PS4… but will it topple Batman Arkham City as the best superhero game?

It’s been a while since we had a great superhero game but the wait has been worth it with the arrival of Spider-Man PS4 . Insomniac’s take on the web head has created both a brilliant open world and a fantastic hero to explore it, even if some of the boss battle QTEs and forced stealth missions upset the breathless flow. Spider-Man’s abilities are beautifully crafted with web swinging an absolute joy, with surprising variety despite being (largely) mapped to one button. The big question, is if Spider-Man does enough to topple Batman Arkham City as the best superhero game? Like most titanic comic book clashes, there's no clear victor. Spider Man doesn't so much beat Rocksteady's game, as replay it under a hidden alias. "I can’t specifically say what (it does) without spoilers but there were moments I was astounded how closely this follows the Batman Arkham City template - to the point where I almost expected to see Rocksteady flash up in the credits", we noted in our review. Either way, Peter Parker and the supporting cast are expertly realised with moments of warmth and threat to keep you tied to the screen as it all unfolds. Leon Hurley

What: Marvel’s Spider-Man

Where: PS4

When: Out now

2. The hotly-anticipated first Halloween reviews are set to come out of Toronto International Film Festival

Toronto International Film Festival 2018 (TIFF) kicked off yesterday and while it’s showing a whole host of interesting movies over the next couple of weeks, there’s one in particular everyone’s talking about. TIFF will host the world premiere of David Gordon Green’s highly anticipated Halloween on Saturday, September 8 - and it will be the first time critics will have a chance to see it, which means we can expect some early reviews this weekend. With the horror movie not out until October, it’s a little earlier than normal to get reviews, but this bodes well for any Halloween fans hoping the sequel will reboot the iconic franchise. It means the filmmakers are confident that critics will have a positive reaction to the film, which means - fingers crossed - it’s actually good. Starring original star Jamie Lee Curtis and original Michael Myers Nick Castle, Halloween might just be one of the best movies of the year - and we should find out this week. Lauren O’Callaghan

What: Toronto International Film Festival

Where: Toronto, Canada (and on GamesRadar+)

When: September 6-16, 2018

3. Following a lousy debut in 2016, Iron Fist season 2 presents a tenuous shot at redemption for the much derided hero

I’m a firm believer in second chances, even for superheroes. Even when said superhero is accused of cultural appropriation, white privilege, and hilariously pathetic fighting skills. In case you hadn’t figured it out yet, I’m talking about Iron Fist, whose first season was... not good. It had its moments, but those moments were interstitially dripped among some of the dreariest bilge that Marvel’s Netflix project has ever produced. To make matters worse, Danny Rand came across even worse in his ensemble efforts with The Defenders, and the character has become a source of internet ridicule ever since. But anyone who’s seen Luke Cage season 2 will know that there’s hope for Iron Fist yet. The hero shows up for a single, bottle episode cameo, but it was enough to suggest that Marvel had done the character justice in time for his second season, all ten episodes of which have just released on Netflix. Could this leaner, feistier outing be a comeback story for the ages? Probably not, but it has to be better than season 1, right? Right?! Alex Avard

What: Iron Fist season 2

Where: Netflix

When: September 7

4. Black Ops 4: Blackout beta starts soon, but how will it compare to the beast that is Fortnite?

The beta for Black Ops 4 : Blackout, Treyarch’s very own battle royale mode, is looming on the horizon. If you want to know how to access the Call of Duty Black Ops 4 beta be advised that it kicks off on September 10 for PS4 (September 14 for Xbox One and PC), so let me answer the inevitable question hovering in some people’s minds: how different will it be from Fortnite? For a start, the map you’ll be running around in has 80 players, not the usual 100, and it is going to be set in northern California, making it the biggest COD map to date. Even though there’s going to be 20 less people to fight (which should make it a tad easier to grab the coveted winning place), there’s still going to be a ton of different characters rampaging through the battlefield, possibly even including cameos from other Activision titles. Yes, you’re not alone in wanting Captain Price or Reznov to make an appearance. Split-screen is even a possibility, as according to Gamespot Treyarch is testing it out as we speak to see if it’s 'feasible', so keep your fingers crossed. But Blackout is going to be similar to Fortnite in a way that’s sure to make some hearts sink: there will be no cross-play between consoles. Sorry. Zoe Delahunty-Light

What: Black Ops 4: Blackout beta

Where: PS4, Xbox One, and PC

When: September 10 - September 14 for PS4 / September 14 for Xbox One and PC

5. American Horror Story: Apocalypse is the coming together of all your favourite characters, with a splash of Fallout charm

If you've loved cult-mainstream-crossover TV show American Horror Story up until now, you're probably going to love Apocalypse because it's full of your favourite characters in a kind of ultimate mash-up, but it's also littered with call-backs and references to the first and third seasons (Murder House and Coven respectively), which I would argue are the best two in existence. The rubber man villain is back, as are several Coven characters including the brilliant Emma Roberts. Our favourite Sarah Paulson is playing Venable, a mysterious woman who is managing a safe house in this middle of this nuclear apocalypse. From the looks of the trailer above, it could be one of the best seasons yet, especially with Joan Collins taking a starring role. I for one am keen for AHS to return to form, as I don't think Cult quite cut the mustard. Sam Loveridge

What: American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Where: FX in the US (arriving September 27 in the UK)

When: September 12

6. Play away the pain left by Battlefield 5’s delay and jump into its impressively generous open beta

Following Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Anthem, Battlefield 5 is the latest title to be scared away from Red Dead Redemption 2’s October release window, having been delayed to November 20 at the last minute by DICE and Electronic Arts. This bad news follows unearned controversy surrounding the game’s inclusion of female characters, rumours of worryingly low pre-orders, and growing concerns amongst fans about the DICE’s post-launch schedule. That puts a lot of pressure on the Battlefield 5 open beta , which has kicked off this week for a limited time as players test out an early build of the game’s iconic multiplayer portion. The beta includes access to online matches of Conquest, Grand Operations, and Tides of War, which is quite the handful of content for what is usually a meagre sampling of the final product. Anyone can download the beta right now, so feel free to give it a whirl and see whether DICE has a real Game of the Year contender on its hands. Alex Avard

What: Battlefield 5 open beta

Where: PC, PS4, and Xbox One

When: September 4 - TBA

Despite regular updates since launch, it's fair to say that For Honor might have drifted from your thoughts since its release in 2017. Well, Ubisoft is about to drop a huge update that should tempt you back into its Viking vs Knight vs Samurai ways. Marching Fire is a huge new update that brings new fighters, a new PvP mode, unlimited PvE content and a massive graphics overhaul. And what's more, you can give it a go early thanks to a global open test, ahead of its full launch on October 16. All you need to do to join in this weekend is get yourself a PC, and head to the global test website to download the game. Entry is free and you'll be able to try out both the Duel mode and 4v4 Breach mode, which is utterly brilliant - and stressful - fun. It's strategic, and you'll need to work together in your team to storm the caste gates and kill the Lord within, while the other team must fight to take out the battering ram and kill all the attackers to protect their Lord. Go on, give it a spin. Sam Loveridge

What: For Honor Marching Fire global PC test

When: From now until September 10

Where: PC

8. NBA 2K19 is back on court 11 September, but is there room for innovation?

NBA 2K - the best simulation of American sports (sorry Madden) you can buy - is back on September 11. Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Greek sensation, graces the cover of the regular edition, while LeBron is your cover star if you pick up the nifty 20th anniversary edition. Because who else would you pick to be on the cover to celebrate 20 years of NBA 2K? Jordan may be the greatest, but LeBron is easily the biggest star in the last two decades of the sport. In the game itself, there’s a new MyCareer story where your player (who can be male or female) begins their career in China and actually has to earn the right to play in the NBA. Elsewhere there have been minor, fan-pleasing changes, like a revamp of the microtransaction system, but few new headline features. Hey, it’s tough to improve on a game so good. Andy Hartup

When: September 11

What: Game launch

Where: PS4, Xbox One, PC

