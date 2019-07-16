This Persona 5 Skull Funko Pop is undeniably awesome and crazy cheap

'Tis the season of Amazon Prime Day game deals, and one of the most compulsively buyable items to spin out of the whirlwind of sales is this Skull Funko Pop! from Persona 5. As someone who actively dislikes Funko Pops (and most commercial products that include an exclamation point in their name) I'm normally strongly opposed to recommending them. But this little Ryuji Sakamoto is so damn simultaneously adorable and cool looking - even with his giant, distended head and disproportionate features - that I can't help but crave.

Of course, the fact that it's $7 also makes it super easy to pull the trigger, especially if you've got someone on your gift list that loves anime/Persona/awesome looking, niche Funkos. Even people that have no earthly idea what Shin Megami Tensei means will likely be captivated by this bad ass chibi blonde with his gunmetal skull mask and shreddin' biker togs.

There are also a couple of other Persona 5 Pops out there at the moment if you feel like the protagonist is too mainstream. There's this killer Mona for the standard $10, and this barely SFW Panther at the same price.

