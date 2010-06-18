Spurious Awards

Who will be the recipients of our pointless, stupidly-monickered gongs this week?

INTERGALACTIC SOOT CLOUD OF THE WEEK

This image from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope shows the core of a thick, sooty cloud, 11,000 light-years away in the constellation of Sagittarius. Remind you of anything , Who viewers?

ATTEMPT TO RENDER THE END OF LOST LESS SOUL-CRUSHINGLY DISAPPOINTING OF THE WEEK

Simply add some lightsabers .

TENTACLED MOBILE PHONE ACCESSORY OF THE WEEK

We're loving the craft (arf) that's gone into the Cthulhu Plush Mobile Phone Case .

BIZARRE INTERIOR DECOR OF THE WEEK

Was it just us who found themselves terribly distracted during certain scenes in last week's very amusing Doctor Who , "The Lodger"? Or did anyone else find themselves wondering who the hell bought that painting hanging up in the hallway? It appears to be a portrait of a balding Nick Cave with a bad case of Alex Ferguson wine-conk. Maybe it was a clever strategy to distract us from other questions like, "How the hell does this house have a flight of stairs to the second floor, then?"

BLUE MOVIE OF THE WEEK

One viewing of this epic teaser trailer decided it for us - this is the film we'll be putting on the cover of SFX come Summer 2011. Possibly with a certain blonde obscuring the letter "F".

OMG OMG WANT WANT AMAZON WISHLIST SHOE-IN OF THE WEEK

They're bringing out a TARDIS-shaped box set of action figures of all eleven Doctors! Four days on since this news broke, Doris the cleaner is still wiping the squee off the walls of our office.

And finally...



