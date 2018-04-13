8 things to watch out for this week

1. It’s Friday the 13th. So play Friday the 13th, and get in one of the best, funniest, and most justifiably gory multiplayer games around

It would best be described as The Little Game that Could, where it not for the fact that Friday the 13th: The Game centres around an unstoppable, juggernaut monster capable of breaking down doors with his fists. Jason Voorhees kind of jars with the imagery. But regardless, Illfonic’s sublime, asymmetric, teens-vs.-killer multiplayer murderfest has been one of the most heartwarming (and removing, and stamping-on) video game success stories of recent years. First it was a humble, unofficial stab-‘em-up inspired by the Friday canon. Then it got the license. Then it got a lakeful of Kickstarter money in no time at all. Then it won best indie game at last year’s audience-voted Golden Joystick awards. Also, it’s brilliant. And you should play it. Not only is Friday the 13th great fun now, but it’s a solid investment for the future fun-times too. Illfonic has done a great job of updating and adding to the game over the last year, and the studio is showing no signs of slowing down. It already has Jason X’s Uber Jason and a whole new map based on the Grendel spaceship on the way. Whatever the future of the film series holds, the game looks to have you well and truly covered. David Houghton

What: Friday the 13th: The Game

Where: PS4, Xbox One, PC

When: Out now (but play it on Friday the 13th)

2. We Happy Few would have come out today and it’s being watched by early access advocates everywhere

Have you been taking your joy? Even if you haven’t been popping the bright pink pills that have turned the residents of Wellington Wells violently happy (with emphasis on the violent bit), that wave of euphoria you might be feeling is thanks to the fact that We Happy Few is edging closer to being released in its entirety. Compulsion Games’ retrofuturistic survival game, set in a dystopian swingin’ sixties world, is coming out on April 13 to PS4, Xbox One, and PC in summer after two years of early access. Expectations are high, as with that much time to respond to player feedback and tweak the world of Wellington Wells, We Happy Few will be closely watched to see whether it’s a much-needed early access success story. And if it turns out to be a bit slapdash, well...just remember to take your Joy and all those icky feelings will float away. Zoe Delahunty-Light



What: We Happy Few

Where: PS4, Xbox One, PC

When: April 13

3. Spend your weekend with Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher in Ghost Recon Wildlands most challenging stealth mission

There’s nothing quite like pulling off a stealth mission successfully in Ghost Recon Wildlands. The tactical challenges of remaining undetected can often feel very rewarding to conquer. Well, who better to deliver a challenging stealth mission than Splinter Cell’s seasoned espionage specialist, Sam Fisher? Yes, in a rather cool crossover event, Fisher - who will once again be voiced by the one and only Michael Ironside - is stepping in to enlist your help with a high-risk infiltration mission. The Splinter Cell crossover comes in the Special Operation I update as part of the brand new Year 2 season pass DLC, which includes new weapons, modes, and a new Echelon class. There’s never been a better time to get stuck in - especially since you can try it out with all its latest content for free this weekend. Under the cloak of darkness, Operation Watchman looks set to be one for Splinter Cell fans everywhere. Heather Wald

What: Ghost Recon Wildlands Year 2 season pass DLC

Where: Xbox One, PS4, PC

When: April 12 - April 15

4. Hellblade is coming to Xbox One, and is setting a precedent for studio ethics in the games industry

I’m betting that you probably think Hellblade is just a hack-n-slash. It’s exactly what I thought too when it first came out in August last year, so I don’t blame you. Honest. But oh my Odin, Hellblade is 24% puzzle, 27% harsh-but-fair swordplay with twisted Norse brutes, and 49% raw exploration of Senua’s fucked-up past. As she suffers from psychosis, you’re not entirely alone during your playthrough as the voices in your head keep you company - while most of the time they mock and doubt you, sometimes they actually end up dropping hints about what to do next or open your eyes about how Senua’s old life with her lost love Dillion. In case that’s not enough to convince you to give it a go, Ninja Theory are aiming to donate $50,000 of the Xbox One sales to the Mental Health America charity. Considering that they consulted with mental health experts to make sure their depiction of psychosis was as accurate and sensitive as possible, this indie studio is setting a precedent that AAA studios should take notice of sharpish. Zoe Delahunty-Light

What: Hellblade

Where: Xbox One

When: April 11

5. Don't Starve's obsessive survival tactics is the perfect fit for Nintendo Switch

The macabre world of Don’t Starve will be right at home on the Switch. The uncompromising survival horror game will bring its great blend of dark whimsy to Nintendo’s line-up along with its brilliant Reign of Giants and Shipwrecked add-ons. Whether you’re making the intrepid scientist Wilson craft wacky contraptions and gadgets to give yourself the upper hand in the face of death, or simply exploring in the hopes of finding some food to keep you alive, the Switch is sure to handle all the mechanics like a dream. Don’t Starve is a great game to dip in and out of, but it’s also one you can easily play in long stretches, which is why it’s so suitable for Nintendo’s console. If you haven’t tried it out yet the Switch Edition will be the perfect place to try it out for the very reasonable price of £17.99/$19.99. Heather Wald

What: Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition

Where: Nintendo Switch

When: April 12

It’s the biggest game in the world right now but don’t expect Fortnite to get lazy anytime soon. The latest update has just gone live and the game changing keep coming. Update 3.5 is packed full of amazing new things to play with, like a replay mode that lets you show off your Victory Royale skills with the same cinematic precision as your headshots (right?). Then there’s the Port-a-Fort, a grenade that turns instantly into a three level fort to get you out of a tight spot. And, finally, 50v50 is back bringing all the chaos of a 100 player team deathmatch with a few clever tweaks, like separate battle busses for each team. Still no word on what that comets doing though... Leon Hurley

What: Fortnite update 3.5

Where: PS4, PC, Xbox One

When: Now!

7. Will the season finale of The Walking Dead season 8 be able to make up for a season of slog?

Well here we are, at the end of The Walking Dead season 8 with... not a lot to show for it. Simon got caught out, Negan got captured (and released), Maggie met a new survivor group, Rick got sad after Carl died - sob - but all of that happened over the course of 17 episodes. It's safe to say it's been slow-going. But with a definite crescendo building to the final episode of season 8 it could well be that there's some redemption en route for the ailing series. Will we finally see the battle between Rick and Negan? Will one of them get killed? Will the Oceanside group finally get involved in the fight? Will they be pleased Simon's dead? Why is Carl coming back for the final episode? What's with that helicopter? There are so many questions to be answered, but the most important one is, will it make me want to keep watching and come back for season 9? Oh, and is it too much to ask to see a bit more of Daryl? K, thanks, bye. Sam Loveridge

What: The Walking Dead season 8 finale

Where: AMC in the US / Fox in the UK

When: Sunday, April 15 at 9pm in the US / Monday, April 16 at 9pm in the UK

8. Far Cry 5’s live event gets you a cool gun this week for playing just 40 minutes of the game

You might have saved Hope County and seen off the Father in Far Cry 5 but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing left to do. Far Cry 5’s live events are a series of one off challenges and objectives that earn you cool gear in the game if you join in. This week’s event is called Arcade Dawn and give you the chance to win a Vector .45 ACP submachine gun and a unique outfit just for playing 40 minutes of Arcade mode (the game’s level editor). As usual you’ll also get 50 Silver Bars, the premium in-game currency as well for taking part. The event is live now and runs until April 17 so you’ve got until then to nab that gun. Leon Hurley

What: Far Cry 5 Live Event

Where: PS4, PC, Xbox One

When: April 10 to April 17