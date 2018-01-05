Last chance to get 20% off tickets for the PC Gamer Weekender

The PC Gamer Weekender takes place February 17 and 18 in London and is a must-attend for anyone who loves their games to come with a side of keyboard and mouse. You can score 20% off tickets with discount code chr1stm4s until midnight on January 5 - so what are you waiting for?

This year, the show will feature games like open-world, post-apocalyptic kung fu fable RPG Biomutant, RTS/RPG hybrid SpellForce 3, turn-based strategy games Frozen Synapse 2 and Phoenix Point, action/strategy game MetaMorph: Dungeon Creatures, puzzle-platformer Shift Quantum, and team-based online game Guns of Icarus Alliance.

There'll also be top-notch advice on starting a career in the games industry, a deep dive into the world of esports at the Omen by HP Bootcamp, PC Workshops teaching you how to build and maintain your own gaming rig, and even classic arcade games.

All this will be joined by many more speakers, games and booths, all at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 17-18 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99.