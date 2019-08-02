Swing into savings with $20 off Marvel's Spider-Man

Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever your PS4 can. If you've yet to experience the thrill of swinging through New York City as the masked hero, looks like now's a great time to dive in.

You can get Spider-Man PS4 for just $20 right now at Amazon, for $20 off the game's normal price of $40. It's well worth the money at full price, let alone 50% off. It's also a pretty lengthy game that you can spend dozens of hours completing side-missions in as well as the main quest, so even if you blaze through the campaign, you'll have plenty to go back and do later.

Previously, we awarded Marvel's Spider-Man 4.5 stars out of 5, calling it "about as good as superhero gaming gets." We praised it for its "likable characters and great performances" as well as the "fantastic sense of freedom and control" its web-slinging affords. In case you're not entirely convinced yet, J. Jonah Jameson is in it, and he's, well, you just have to see him (hear him?) for yourself.

Marvel's Spider-Man is $20 at Amazon | save $20

Descend upon New York City as your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and rid the streets of crime with this cheap copy of the first Spidey game on PlayStation 4. View Deal

Not into superheroes? Need something different to add to your PlayStation 4 collection? Consult our list of the best PS4 games for some other very worthy suggestions.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.