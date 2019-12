Valve registers trademark for Defense of the Ancients

Valve has just filed a trademark registration for ‘DOTA,’ which is shorthand for Defense of the Ancients, one of the most popular custom scenarios for WarCraft III. The news follows a recenttweetby Duke Nukem voice actor Jon St. John, which said: “Had a great time in Seattle last week recording for DotA. The guys at Valve Software are awesome!â€



If Valve is working on a commercial version of DotA, they won’t be the first. Riot Games’ League of Legends and S2 Games’ Heroes of Newerth were both based on the original DotA gameplay style and were generally well-received by critics and fans of the original custom map.













Above: If you’ve never played DotA, here’s everything you need to know



Source:SuperannuationviaCVA