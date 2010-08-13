Valve registers trademark for Defense of the Ancients

Valve has just filed a trademark registration for â€˜DOTA,â€™ which is shorthand for Defense of the Ancients, one of the most popular custom scenarios for WarCraft III. The news follows a recenttweetby Duke Nukem voice actor Jon St. John, which said: â€œHad a great time in Seattle last week recording for DotA. The guys at Valve Software are awesome!â€



If Valve is working on a commercial version of DotA, they wonâ€™t be the first. Riot Gamesâ€™ League of Legends and S2 Gamesâ€™ Heroes of Newerth were both based on the original DotA gameplay style and were generally well-received by critics and fans of the original custom map.













Above: If youâ€™ve never played DotA, hereâ€™s everything you need to know



Source:SuperannuationviaCVA