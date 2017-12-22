PC Gamer Weekender takes it to the tabletop with Esdevium Games and Gamesquest

We’re not just about PC gaming over at the PC Gamer Weekender – tabletop and board games are going to be represented in style, too, with a selection of some of the newest and best non-digital gaming experiences ready to be pored over and played.

The likes of the absolutely superb Codenames and the new Catan/Game of Thrones crossover edition will be on hand, thanks to Esdevium Games and Gamesquest. You’ll be able to get a good look at many different titles, including (but not limited to):

A Game of Thrones Catan: Brotherhood of the Watch

Codenames

Dobble

Jungle speed

Pandemic

Story Cubes

Splendor

Unlock