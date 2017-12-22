PC Gamer Weekender takes it to the tabletop with Esdevium Games and Gamesquest

We’re not just about PC gaming over at the PC Gamer Weekender – tabletop and board games are going to be represented in style, too, with a selection of some of the newest and best non-digital gaming experiences ready to be pored over and played.
The likes of the absolutely superb Codenames and the new Catan/Game of Thrones crossover edition will be on hand, thanks to Esdevium Games and Gamesquest. You’ll be able to get a good look at many different titles, including (but not limited to):
A Game of Thrones Catan: Brotherhood of the Watch
Codenames
Dobble
Jungle speed
Pandemic
Story Cubes
Splendor
Unlock
All those games will be joined by many more speakers, games and booths, all at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 17-18 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99.