Meet the world's oldest competitive gamer in this week's Totally Game

In this week's Totally Game, we're catching up with Abbe ‘DieHardBirdie’ Drakborg, who is regarded as the world's oldest competitive gamer.



The 78-year-old is a huge Counter-Strike: Global Offensive fan, picking up the game after he retired. Since then, he's become an exceptional player of Counter-Strike, joining a team called the 'Silver Snipers' who won the Dreamhack Senior League competition.

After spending four years with the 'SIlver Snipers' though, the experienced gamer has decided to put his esports career behind him to focus on streaming.

Abbe explained to Totally Game: "I stream my game on Twitch because I like to leave something behind after my life, for the next generation." As for his unique nickname - 'DieHardBirdie' - that is simply because Abbe has "time to kill" and likes to whistle when he gets a kill.

Abbe isn't alone in his gaming either, as he'll often play with his son and granddaughter, David and Victoria, giving them something to bond over.

Totally Game is a weekly show that focuses on the stories of players around the world, from the inspiring tales of people who have overcome difficulties using games to the amazing feats of record breakers. You can catch new episodes every Wednesday on Snapchat, YouTube, TikTok, and right here on GamesRadar.

