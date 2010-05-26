Woody Allen reveals Midnight In Paris cast

Woody Allen has released the full cast list for his soon-to-shoot dramedy Midnight In Paris .

Though we’ve heard most of these before, it’s interesting to note the absences, as the diminutive worrier appears to have left out all of his more recent muses in favour of fresh team-ups.

So the list goes something like this: Kathy Bates, Adrien Brody, Carla Bruni, Marion Cotillard, Rachel McAdams, Michael Sheen and Owen Wilson.

The film will also co-star Nina Arianda, Kurt Fuller, Tom Hiddleston, Mimi Kennedy, Alison Pill and Corey Stoll.

Which confirms the presence of a certain duo of French Fancies, as well as our very own Michael Sheen and the mighty Adrien Brody.

The official plot for the film goes thusly:

Midnight In Paris is a romantic comedy that follows a family travelling to the city for business. The party includes a young engaged couple that has their lives transformed throughout the journey.

The film celebrates a young man’s great love for Paris, and simultaneously explores the illusion people have that a life different from their own is better.

Shooting will start this summer in Paris. Alright for some.

Looking forward to Allen's latest? Talk to us...