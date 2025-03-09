Justice League stars Ray Fisher and Ben Affleck are teaming up for new thriller Animals

News
By
published

Cyborg and Batman together again in a brand new nail-biter for Netflix

Cyborg and Batman together
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Snyderverse fans, rejoice. Two of that world’s Justice League members are teaming up in a new thriller for Netflix. Variety reports that former Cyborg and Rebel Moon star Ray Fisher is starring alongside Batfleck himself in an upcoming thriller called Animals, which Ben Affleck is also directing.

Connor McIntyre and Billy Ray have penned the project, which focuses on the kidnapping of a mayoral candidate’s child. Fisher is one of the latest names added to the film, which already boasts an impressive group of talent. Gillian Anderson, Kerry Washington, Steven Yeun, Luis Gerardo Méndez, and Adriana Paz are all on board, with filming beginning in Los Angeles. It will mark the first time Fisher and Affleck could appear on screen together since Justice League was released in theaters in 2017.

Initially, Matt Damon was set on taking the role Affleck ended up with (who is also on board as producer) but had stepped away due to scheduling conflicts with Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey which seems to have sucked up half of Hollywood for its casting. This is what led to the director stepping in front of the camera as well as behind it.

It’s nothing new for him at this point. This will mark the fourth time Affleck has starred in a film he’s also helming, with the most recent effort being alongside Damon in Air, which followed the groundbreaking deal of Nike collaborating with Michael Jordan. Before Animals gets unleashed, Damon and Affleck will also star in another crime thriller for Netflix named RIP, which was teased at the Next at Netflix event earlier this year. That movie will see the two longtime friends and collaborators as cops who discover $20 million during a raid and its fallout. If you’re liking the sound of all of these edge-of-your-seat stories that are on the way, why not check out 25 of the best Netflix thrillers you can watch right now.

See more Movies News
Nick Staniforth
Nick Staniforth
Contributing Writer

Nick is a freelancer whose work can be found at Screen Rant, The Digital Fix, and Looper. He loves movies, TV, DC, and Marvel. He also believes that the best Robin Hood is still a talking fox.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at the Golden Globes
Netflix drop first look at thrilling new action movie from Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, which is described as "Heat meets Training Day"
Batman and Catwoman talking
Robert Pattinson is hoping to team up with his The Batman co-star Zoe Kravitz on another project soon
Dave Bautista in Dune
Dave Bautista is starring in a dystopian alien invasion thriller from the John Wick team
Keanu Reeves and Brzrkr
Justin Lin to helm Keanu Reeves' comic book movie adaptation BRZRKR for Netflix
Superman
James Gunn cryptically suggests that the DCU is building towards a Superman and Batman crossover
Chris Pratt in The Electric State
6 years after Avengers: Endgame, Chris Pratt talks reuniting with the Russo brothers for new Netflix movie The Electric State: "I have much more responsibilities in this film than I had in the Avengers movies"
Latest in Crime Movies
Cyborg and Batman together
Justice League stars Ray Fisher and Ben Affleck are teaming up for new thriller Animals
Thomas Shelby on a horse
Although Netflix is making the Peaky Blinders movie, fans need not to worry as it will be released in theaters too
Robert De Niro in The Alto Knights trailer
Robert De Niro is at war with Robert De Niro in trailer for new gangster thriller
The Italian Job
The 32 greatest heist movies
The Wolf of Wall Street
The 32 greatest Leonardo DiCaprio movies
The Matrix
32 movies that spawned iconic internet memes
Latest in News
Cyborg and Batman together
Justice League stars Ray Fisher and Ben Affleck are teaming up for new thriller Animals
InZOI screenshot
The Sims rival InZoi has 300 people hanging out in each of its in-game cities and they all "interact with each other in real-time"
Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last Of Us season 2
The Last of Us showrunner says newcomer Kaitlyn Dever was "within The Last of Us DNA" before the show existed
The Witcher 4 screenshot with Ciri using sword and sorcery to fight an ancient monster
The Witcher 4 devs explain how Ciri's fighting style will differ from Geralt's: "He's nimble, but he feels like a block...she's liquid"
Challenging The Manacle in Balatro, which limits hand size by -1 and playing two Jacks
From "I stopped working on the project entirely" to "we are so back," Balatro creator says the roguelike's development was always about passion and taking breaks was essential
InZOI screenshot from creation studio demo which depicts a shockingly realistic character model rendered in Unreal Engine 5
The director behind The Sims competitor InZOI spent 20 years making MMOs, but he ditched the massive RPGs after playing life sims with his son
More about crime movies
Thomas Shelby on a horse

Although Netflix is making the Peaky Blinders movie, fans need not to worry as it will be released in theaters too

Robert De Niro in The Alto Knights trailer

Robert De Niro is at war with Robert De Niro in trailer for new gangster thriller
InZOI screenshot

The Sims rival InZoi has 300 people hanging out in each of its in-game cities and they all "interact with each other in real-time"
See more latest
Most Popular
InZOI screenshot
The Sims rival InZoi has 300 people hanging out in each of its in-game cities and they all "interact with each other in real-time"
Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last Of Us season 2
The Last of Us showrunner says newcomer Kaitlyn Dever was "within The Last of Us DNA" before the show existed
Clicker and Ellie
The Last of Us season 2 trailer brings the heart and the horror back to Joel and Ellie
Challenging The Manacle in Balatro, which limits hand size by -1 and playing two Jacks
From "I stopped working on the project entirely" to "we are so back," Balatro creator says the roguelike's development was always about passion and taking breaks was essential
The Witcher 4 screenshot with Ciri using sword and sorcery to fight an ancient monster
The Witcher 4 devs explain how Ciri's fighting style will differ from Geralt's: "He's nimble, but he feels like a block...she's liquid"
Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2
True to the anime, Stardew Valley's hottest mod adds two romanceable Demon Slayer dudes who are both "rude and standoffish" at first
InZOI screenshot from creation studio demo which depicts a shockingly realistic character model rendered in Unreal Engine 5
The director behind The Sims competitor InZOI spent 20 years making MMOs, but he ditched the massive RPGs after playing life sims with his son
Helldivers 2 screenshot showing a fully geared/armored diver standing with gun in hand as three jets soar the skies behind him
Arrowhead reveals the Helldivers 2 ideas left on its cutting room floor, from 5-player squads to low-gravity planets and a whole new armor system
A group of Men wearing armour during the TV show, Vikings.
Vikings creator is heading back to his Norse roots with this new historical drama on Amazon
Balatro screenshot showing an assortment of joker cards
Balatro creator intentionally avoided roguelikes but did eventually play and "steal from" Slay the Spire anyway: "Holy s***. Now that is a game"