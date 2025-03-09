Justice League stars Ray Fisher and Ben Affleck are teaming up for new thriller Animals

Snyderverse fans, rejoice. Two of that world’s Justice League members are teaming up in a new thriller for Netflix. Variety reports that former Cyborg and Rebel Moon star Ray Fisher is starring alongside Batfleck himself in an upcoming thriller called Animals, which Ben Affleck is also directing.

Connor McIntyre and Billy Ray have penned the project, which focuses on the kidnapping of a mayoral candidate’s child. Fisher is one of the latest names added to the film, which already boasts an impressive group of talent. Gillian Anderson, Kerry Washington, Steven Yeun, Luis Gerardo Méndez, and Adriana Paz are all on board, with filming beginning in Los Angeles. It will mark the first time Fisher and Affleck could appear on screen together since Justice League was released in theaters in 2017.

Initially, Matt Damon was set on taking the role Affleck ended up with (who is also on board as producer) but had stepped away due to scheduling conflicts with Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey which seems to have sucked up half of Hollywood for its casting. This is what led to the director stepping in front of the camera as well as behind it.

It’s nothing new for him at this point. This will mark the fourth time Affleck has starred in a film he’s also helming, with the most recent effort being alongside Damon in Air, which followed the groundbreaking deal of Nike collaborating with Michael Jordan. Before Animals gets unleashed, Damon and Affleck will also star in another crime thriller for Netflix named RIP, which was teased at the Next at Netflix event earlier this year. That movie will see the two longtime friends and collaborators as cops who discover $20 million during a raid and its fallout. If you’re liking the sound of all of these edge-of-your-seat stories that are on the way, why not check out 25 of the best Netflix thrillers you can watch right now.