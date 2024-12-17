When is Sonic 3 out on streaming? Speculation on the potential streaming release date

Gotta go fast! Threequel Sonic 3 is speeding into theaters this week and judging from the glowing first reactions, it might just be the best film in the franchise yet. Which is high praise indeed given how beloved the first two movies are, by both Sonic fans and newcomers to the world of the Blue Blur alike.

Director Jeff Fowler returns to helm this sequel, which seriously raises the stakes. That's because Sonic the Hedgehog 3 pits Sonic (Ben Schwartz) against a mysterious new adversary named Shadow (Keanu Reeves), who Sonic fans will know is a legendary character from the video games. Oh, and there's also not one but two Robotniks on the loose too as Eggman is reunited with his long lost grandfather, Gerald Robotnik (both played by Jim Carrey).

Although this is a film made for the big screen experience, complete with a bucket of popcorn and the biggest soda known to man, you may be wondering when Sonic 3 will be out on streaming too, wanting to watch it from the comfort of your own home. Well, we are here to help as here's everything you need to know about the potential Sonic the Hedgehog 3 streaming release date, including all our own speculation.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

With no streaming date or platform yet announced, all we can currently do is speculate based on previous experience. However, given that Sonic 3 is being distributed by Paramount Pictures, it's a safe bet to say it will head to the studio's sister streaming platform, Paramount Plus, following its exclusive theatrical release. This is exactly what happened with the previous two instalments and we can't see why Paramount would give the streaming rights away to a rival platform.

As for when that date will be, it will depend upon the film's box office performance. If Sonic the Hedgehog 3 makes an impression at the box office, it will be out for longer in theaters which means we will likely be waiting a while for it to hit streaming. And given that the threequel is already predicated to perform strongly there, outpacing the week's other major release Mufasa: The Lion King, there is a good chance this will happen – especially since both the first film and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 did very well at the box office. Why wouldn't the threequel follow suit?

However, Paramount films do tend to arrive on their streaming service only a couple months after theatrical release, which is soon compared to other studios. For instance, Smile 2 arrived two months after it hit theaters and the same is true with A Quiet Place: Day One. We can perhaps expect Sonic 3 to arrive on streaming then in February or March 2025.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 releases in US theaters on December 20, before hitting UK shores on December 21.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out our guide to the upcoming video game movies to get on your radar, as well as our picks of the best video game movies of all time.