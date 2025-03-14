Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson breaks his silence on being cast in Martin Scorsese's new movie, calling it the "most creatively inspiring time" of his career
He's excited to work with "the maestro Marty Scorsese"
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has finally addressed the news that he's joining as the lead of Martin Scorsese's new movie. The as-yet untitled flick will follow a Hawaiian crime boss bidding for control of organized crime in the US state and will also star Emily Blunt and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Johnson's casting was announced at the end of February, and in mid-March he addressed the news on Twitter. "Grateful for what’s been the most creatively inspiring time of my career – working closely with my friends and of course, the maestro Marty Scorsese," he wrote.
"In the 60's, 70's & 80's the mafia controlled New York, Miami, Chicago, Vegas, and a particularly strong hold on the island I was raised – Hawaii. Much more to come. Aloha nui loa."
The upcoming movie will be written by Nick Bilton and is set in the '60s and '70s in Hawaii when a charismatic mob boss rose to build a powerful criminal empire. Per Deadline, "it’s based on the untold true story of a man who fought to preserve his homeland through a ruthless quest for absolute power – igniting the last great American mob saga, where the war for cultural survival takes place in the unlikeliest of places: paradise."
Johnson has been staying busy over the past few years, headlining blockbusters like Black Adam and Red One. He's also been filming the live-action version of Moana most recently and has Benny Safdie's movie The Smashing Machine on the horizon too, which marks his pivot into more dramatic roles.
For more upcoming movies, check out our guide to 2025 movie release dates.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Justice League stars Ray Fisher and Ben Affleck are teaming up for new thriller Animals
Although Netflix is making the Peaky Blinders movie, fans need not to worry as it will be released in theaters too