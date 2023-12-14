Dwayne Johnson joins A24 MMA fighter biopic directed by Uncut Gems’ Benny Safdie

Dwayne Johnson will be getting back in the ring as he teams up with Uncut Gems director Benny Safdie for A24 movie The Smashing Machine.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming movie is based on the real-life story of mixed martial arts fighter and two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion Mark Kerr. The project is both written and directed by Safdie who has been developing the project with Johnson since 2019.

This will be Safdie’s first solo directorial effort, as he usually works with his brother Josh Safdie. The filmmaking duo have worked with A24 before on both Robert Pattinson's Good Time and Uncut Gems, starring Adam Sandler and Julia Fox.

The fighter’s life has already been explored in a 2002 HBO documentary of the same name, which details the professional career of Kerr, who earned his nickname The Smashing Machine due to his no-holds-barred fighting style. The doc also touches on his personal life and addiction to painkillers.

Johnson, otherwise known by his wrestling name 'The Rock', seems like the perfect actor to take on this role as he has experience in the fighting world. He notably worked for the World Wrestling Federation (now known as the WWE) for eight years before leaving to pursue an acting career in 2004.

This is not the only fighting biopic A24 has its mitts on right now, as the studio will soon release The Iron Claw, a wrestling biopic based on the true story of the Von Erich Brothers, who made history in the competitive world of 1980s wrestling. The flick, starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Lily James, hits US theaters on December 22, 2023 and February 9, 2024 in the UK.

The Smashing Machine does not have a release date at this time.