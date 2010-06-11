The Sorcerers Apprentice exclusive poster 5/5

The last day of our exclusive The Sorcerer’s Apprentice poster reveals is finally upon us – and we have possibly the best of the lot.

Yup, it’s Nicolas Cage as the titular Sorcerer, clutching an energy ball and looking all enigmatic and stuff. He's Balthazar Blade, who recruits gawky nerd Dave Stutler (Jay Baruchel) as his successor in order to take on nemesis Maxim Horvath (Alfred Molina).

Here's the official character description courtesy of Disney:

BALTHAZAR BLAKE (Nicolas Cage) is a student of Merlin and a Sorcerer. More than 1,000 years old, Balthazar has been searching the globe until he finds the Prime Merlinean, the descendent of Merlin and inheritor of his great powers. When Balthazar finally discovers him in 10-year-old Dave Stutler, he finds himself with a very reluctant sorcerer’s apprentice.

Click the poster below for a hi-res version.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice hits screens on 11 August.

What do you think of the week’s posters?