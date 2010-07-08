Avatar gets cinema re-release

Avatar will be re-released on 27 August as a Special Edition exclusively in Digital 3D and IMAX 3D theatres.



Cameron revealed that the new edition will have eight minutes of added footage:



"Audiences repeatedly told me they wanted more of Pandora, and wished they could have stayed there longer. So we're making that possible. Avatar: Special Edition will be exclusively in 3D, and will have never before seen footage, including new creatures and action scenes.



"With this Special Edition, you'll be seeing it like never before."



The new release will give Avatar a chance to improve on its $2.7 billion worldwide gross, while the new scenes might dismay those who bought the DVD release, with no special features or added scenes, back in April.



The Special Edition, which won't be released in 2D, once again demonstrates Cameron's confidence in the 3D format, in advance of his 3D documentary on the Black Eyed Peas tour and the re-release of Titanic in the 3D format.



