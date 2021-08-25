Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics card restock is happening at Best Buy tomorrow

Best Buy is giving PC gamers another chance at bagging a highly sought-after GPU with an Nvidia 30-series graphics card restock happening tomorrow, August 26.

If you've been trying to upgrade your gaming PC over the last year or so, you know just how tough it's been to find Nvidia's new 30-series graphics cards, whether you're looking for the relatively affordable RTX 3060 or the almighty RTX 3090. You're probably used to furiously refreshing pages and spamming broken 'Add to Cart' buttons, but if you haven't checked Best Buy for a restock in a while, you might be surprised to find you actually need to leave the house.

The retailer has announced that RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti, and RTX 3090 graphics cards will be available at Best Buy locations across the US tomorrow, but you'll have to actually go to a physical store and wait in line to get one (cheers, PC Gamer). Best Buy itself revealed all of the participating locations but has since taken the page down for whatever reason, leaving this leaked list from Twitter account GPURestock as your best resource for the moment.

Here are the Best Buy Stock Numbers & Store List for the Founders Edition 3000 Series In-Store RestockAbout 17,000 units totalOrder in the sheet is : 3090, 3080, 3070, 3060 Ti, 3080 Ti & 3070 Ti https://t.co/LMOQMjwI9b pic.twitter.com/w1PI7FtLNEAugust 24, 2021 See more

If you see a store near your place on the above list, you'll want to head there at or before 7:30am tomorrow, as that's when Best Buy will be handing out tickets guaranteeing Nvidia 30-series GPU stock. Just keep in mind that tomorrow's restock doesn't seem to include RTX 3060 12GB cards.

If you can't swing it tomorrow, fear not - Best Buy seems to host restock events like this every month or so. But if you do plan on showing up, best set your alarm now and be prepared to wait in line for a bit. And pack sunscreen!

The RTX 3090 reigns supreme for now, but there are a bunch of great options for every budget on our list of the best PC graphics cards in 2021.