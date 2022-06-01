Nintendo Switch OLED is under AU$400 on eBay Australia right now

While the Nintendo Switch OLED continues to be quite hard to get in some parts of the world, its price in Australia continues to drop at an astonishing rate. We thought AU$448 was a good price last month, but now the Big W eBay store is selling it for a remarkable AU$399.20 (opens in new tab).

This being eBay, there is one caveat, and that is that you'll need to be an eBay Plus member. If you're not a member, you can sign up for a free 30 day trial (opens in new tab). While a tad inconvenient, it is saving you AU$140 off the RRP on the best Nintendo Switch model going around.

Once you've done that, you'll need to use the coupon code PLFY20 to get the low AU$399.20 price.

It's impossible to tell how long this deal will last, but stock is marked as limited. If you miss out, and want a Nintendo Switch OLED today, Amazon has it for AU$489 (opens in new tab), which is still a nice chunk off the RRP.

If you do secure one of these cheap-as-chips OLEDs and want some games to play on it, Amazon is currently running its Mid-Year Sale (opens in new tab), which is sure to have some Switch bargains.

