Sylvester Stallone to be Dapper Don

Sylvester Stallone wants to be a gangster – in the movies, that is, playing real-life bad boy John ‘Dapper Don’ Gotti.

Perhaps a report to be taken with a pinch of salt, gossip gurus TMZ broke the news, stating that Stallone is in “serious talks” with Gotti Jr. to make a film about the notorious gangster’s life.

Stallone would play the older version of Gotti, while we assume a younger Italian stallion would play the man during his younger, less, um, timeworn years.

No director seems to be currently attached, but the project is apparently seeking out a screenwriter.

Gotti’s life appears to be one that would suit the big screen treatment. He was once branded impossible to convict, though was allegedly responsible for 13 murders, as well as extortion, illegal gambling, racketeering, obstruction of justice, and tax evasion.

We’d take this over Rambo V any day.

Would you?

Source: [ TMZ ]