Scott and Smith will Hit Somebody

Director/writer/genius Kevin Smith has confirmed that Seann William Scott will be taking the lead in his hockey-flavoured comedy, Hit Somebody .

Talking with NHL.com , the funnyman said that Scott - formerly and most famously Stifler in the American Pie series - will play the role of Buddy.

The film is based on the song of the same name by Warren Zevon, and follows the exploits of a hockey goon whose dream is to score a single goal.

The pair worked together last year on Cop Out , which hits screens here on 16 April.

Smith said:

“Seann Scott is such an ebullient, happy person who’s just happy to be there. And on [ Cop Out ] you could see it.

“On our set the guy is just so delighted to be working, to be making people laugh. But he’s always dismissed as Stifler... This is his chance to shine."

Despite that, rumours abound that Scott will indeed return to the role of Stifler in an American Pie resurrection . Time will tell if he will indeed "hang out with his wang out" once more...

Does Scott make you want to hit somebody? Talk it out...