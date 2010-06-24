Neill Blomkamps new project is Elysium...

Neill Blomkamp’s representatives have denied that he will be directing The Hobbit .



Yes, just as speculation began over whether the District 9 director would be heading down to the Shires, it’s all over.



But Blomkamp’s representatives have given as they have taken away, revealing that his new film will be called Elysium .



Blomkamp hasn’t revealed much about self-penned sci-fi script saying, “Hopefully, this will be a bit unique, very much a reflection of me. It is absolutely another science fiction film, quite different from District 9 , but some of the blending of genres and the tone might be within the same realm.”



It’s no wonder that Blomkamp is turning his back on the financially unstable major studios at the moment. When his deal with Media Rights Capital was announced it was also confirmed that he would be given creative freedom and an ownership stake in the film.



What would you like to see from Blomkamp in Elysium ?