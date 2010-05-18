Popular

Live action Cinderella in the works

By

Disney plans new fairytale adaptation…

Not content with forging Alice In Wonderland anew and putting Maleficent on their slate, Disney is looking to further expand its live action repertoire with a new Cinderella .

The Mouse House have reportedly hired 27 Dresses and Devil Wears Prada scribe Aline Brosh McKenna to pen the script, after making a seven figure pitch deal for the new film.

Where will Disney take this fresh adap? Who will play the lead? Will it be a new twist on a familiar tale, a la Alice ?

No answers to any of those questions yet. But with Alice having taken almost $1bn in worldwide sales (and that’s before the DVD/Blu-ray), you can bet they’re hoping to recreate that success with Cindy. We won’t even mention 3D, that’s all but a given now.

As an interesting aside, McKenna also wrote Patrick Wilson’s new comedy Morning Glory and Cameron Crowe’s We Bought A Zoo , which makes him an unusual choice for Cinderella . Could Disney be hoping to hook an adult audience as well with some thinly-veiled double entendre?

