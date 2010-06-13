Johnny Depp Tourist image released

Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp's new thriller The Tourist has had its first image released online.



The snap shows the pair united in picturesque Venice. And while Jolie looks as stunning as ever, the real shock comes from seeing Depp free of the usual cumbersome costume/make-up that has been his modus operandi of late.

Directed by Florian Henckel Von Donnersmarck (try saying that ten times fast), he who brought us the fantastic The Lives Of Others , The Tourist is a thriller penned by Shadowlands scribe Julian Fellowes and Valkyrie ’s Christopher McQuarrie.

Depp plays Frank, the titular American tourist who heads to Italy nurturing a broken heart. When a seemingly orchestrated meeting between he and Elise (Jolie) occurs, Frank falls for Elise’s charms.

Pretty sharpish, they are “caught in a whirlwind of intrigue and danger” – which is code for “lots of crazy cool stuff happens we’re sure as hell not gonna reveal yet!”

The Tourist is due out in 2011. Click the above picture for a larger version.

Liking this first glimpse?