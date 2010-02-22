Johnny Depp talks future projects

Johnny Depp has spoken about his future projects while on a promo tour for Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland .



Depp's workload shows no sign of slowing down with Pirates 4 , The Touris t and Dark Shadows all lined up.





Asked why he signed on for the remake of the French thriller, The Tourist , Depp said: "My friend played the part in it and I liked it. So I thought it might be interesting to explore this type of character. You never know what's going to happen."



On the absence of Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom from the Pirates mega-franchise: "I don't think we'd ever throw too much Jack Sparrow in there. There will be a little bit of everybody."



Talking about the status of passion project (and possible eighth collaboration with Tim Burton) Dark Shadows , Depp said: "I see it going this year. I hope it does."



A pretty varied slate then, but we'd expect nothing less from Depp. Though we were kind of hoping that Pirates 4 would be a very Sparrow-centric affair.

Source [ Collider ]



