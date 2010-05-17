Hamill brings Black Pearl to cinemas

Variety have broken news that Mark Hamill will be directing an adaptation of his comic book series The Black Pearl .

The former Star Wars star, who made his directing debut with 2004’s Comic Book: The Movie , will adapt the story for the big screen thanks to financing from Berkeley Square Films.

It’s sort of a case of destiny being fulfilled, with Black Pearl originally having been scribbled as a feature film 14 years ago, but winding up in the pages of a comic instead.

With a very respectable budget of $7m (good luck guys), Black Pearl – described by Hamill as a “dark, edgy thriller” – will be a live action film written by Hamill, Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson.

“We started getting interest from some pretty big producers a while ago,” says Hamilll. "But then it started to take on a life of its own where it became this huge megabudget comicbook movie. This was the exact opposite of what we wanted to do."

The Black Pearl follows average everyman Luther Drake who turns into a “media sensation” when he saves a woman from abduction, and turns into a vigilante.

Fan of Black Pearl ? Think Hamill can do his work justice on the screen?